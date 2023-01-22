The alleged El Paso operator of a Ponzi scheme has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Abner Tinoco, 27, last week pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud related to a business, Kikit & Mess, where he allegedly raised investment funds and fraudulently spent his clients’ money on personal expenses.
In a news release, the Department of Justice said more than $9 million in investment funds were deposited into Tinoco’s business accounts. He spent more than half of that on items like luxury cars, jewelry, real estate and private jets.
Tinoco is also accused of using funds to pay false profits to investors.
Tinoco faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge. He has not yet been sentenced.
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission in a news release said that starting in September 2020, Tinoco misappropriated over $7.2 million from at least 322 investors who believed Tinoco would use that money for foreign exchange market and cryptocurrency trades in managed accounts.
In a separate civil case, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission issued a ban on trading activities against Tinoco and Kikit & Mess.
According to the DOJ news release, the FBI is investigating the case.
The DOJ said it would work to “achieve restitution for any additional victims of Tinoco’s scheme.”
A receivership has been ordered for assets and records of Tinoco and Kikit & Mess Investments. More information is available at KikitReceivership.com. The receiver is Kelly Crawford, an attorney in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.