The newest CEO of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is already right at home.
Sereka Barlow, who was appointed as interim CEO in the summer, has been named the nonprofit’s CEO.
She came to the YWCA from the for-profit health care world, and said she’s looking forward to working in the nonprofit sector.
“Because I’m at the beginning stages of establishing this more efficient, thriving organization that continues to give back, I think it’s a perfect time to invest in nonprofits, especially when you can bring in time-tested tools from the for-profit world,” Barlow said.
Barlow was a YWCA board member for about a year before taking the interim CEO job. She’s been an El Pasoan for the last 13 years. Sylvia Acosta, the YWCA’s former CEO, resigned in July.
Before getting involved with the YWCA, Barlow was the chief operating officer of The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus. Her career in health care spans more than 25 years.
Barlow’s tenure began on Nov. 17. The YWCA announced the new CEO on Wednesday, and said Barlow had been holiday traveling and they wanted to wait to announce until she was back.
The YWCA is slated for a host of changes, facility upgrades and program expansions after a transformative $20 million donation from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.
“I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum to become a place that’s everyone’s first choice for fitness and child care,” Barlow said.
Barlow is a retired ROTC-trained commissioned officer from the U.S. Army. She received her bachelor’s in dental hygiene from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She received her master’s in health care administration and management from Baylor University.
She traveled for over 20 years with the military, and has worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland and the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss.
