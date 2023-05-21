Much like your draining phone battery, an important El Paso water source is set to get a needed recharge.
The Hueco Bolson is thousands of square miles of water stored in the ground east and west of the Franklin Mountains. Yearly, the region gets about 50% of its water from the aquifer. In a drought, that number can rise to as much as 80%.
Last week, El Paso Water broke ground on phase one of the $22 million Enhanced Arroyo Infiltration Facility, a 2-mile-long streamlike basin that will pump highly treated wastewater effluent into the aquifer.
Sources for the recharge will include stormwater and treated reclaimed water, and eventually treated water from the Rio Grande.
The project received about $3.5 million from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and about $4.5 million from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Military Preparedness Commission, according to El Paso Water.
If you’ve forgotten your grade school lessons in geology, an aquifer actually isn’t an underground lake.
“It’s within soils beneath the water table, about 400 feet beneath the ground surfaces,” said Scott Reinert, water resources manager at El Paso Water.
Reinert said the recharge project will help with the sustainability of the aquifer.
The wastewater that will go in the aquifer is treated to drinking water quality at the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant. The water is also used at El Paso Electric’s Newman Power Plant and to water Painted Dunes Golf Course, Reinert said.
Currently, the aquifer gets about 2,000 acre feet per year in recharge from a number of sources, including the Fred Hervey plant. When completed, the arroyo project will add about 15,000 acre feet per year to that, Reinert said. An acre-foot is roughly equivalent to the amount it would take to cover a football field with a foot of water.
Reinert said the amount of water added to the aquifer per year will depend on the amount of river water El Paso receives.
“In the event of a full river supply, it will be added water for our system,” he said.
In the 1980s and earlier, Reinert said the Hueco Bolson was the dominant water source for El Paso, which led to over pumping and a decline in the aquifer’s water levels.
“We decided we needed to diversify the water supply and reduce reliance on pumping the bolson,” Reinert said. “We use river water as much as possible. We have water conservation, use reclaimed water and desalinated water. These are all tools to help us reduce our use and reliance on groundwater.”
El Paso Water’s infiltration facility will also include landscaping and trails for public use.
“It will have hiking trails, wildlife opportunities and native vegetation is going to be introduced,” Reinert said. “I view it as a desert park. I think the Franklin Mountains are the most scenic, and this showcases them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.