Work continued Thursday on El Paso Water’s parking garage by its headquarters between the Fountains at Farah shopping center and Cielo Vista Mall. It is part of a $47 million project that will include the construction of a new headquarters building.
El Paso Water has started work on a large project that will transform its headquarters.
The water utility has begun construction on a $7.8 million parking structure, the first piece of a $47 million project that will eventually include a new headquarters building on Hawkins.
Irazema Rojas, chief technical officer for El Paso Water, said the multiphase project will help keep costs lower.
“It allows us to make better budgetary decisions,” Rojas said.
After the parking structure is done, El Paso Water will move on to constructing a new, 80,000-square-foot headquarters. Rojas said a bid package for the project will go out later this year.
“It takes into account the growing needs of the community,” Rojas said.
“We have a tremendous CIP (capital improvement plan) with a lot of projects we need to implement. We need more personnel we don’t have space for.” She said there are about 300 employees at the headquarters at 1154 Hawkins and that a new building would provide more space for different utility departments and workers to collaborate.
El Paso Water’s headquarters was built in 1979 and was previously a bank. The utility moved into the building in 1991.
According to El Paso Water, building renovation assessments showed there was insufficient space and could not support needed technology upgrades.
The utility also considered moving to Downtown but could not make it work with convenient employee parking, and eventually moved forward with demolition and new construction on its current site.
“It’s got its issues, as an older building. Space is something that we’re really lacking, even for receiving our customers that come and do transactions with us,” Rojas said. “It’s been very tight. The workload continues to increase. We’ve hired more people, and really have no space to provide services.”
The headquarters is on a busy segment of Hawkins, between the Fountains at Farah and Cielo Vista Mall. In August, a possible sinkhole on the Fountains property opened up at the bottom of the hill that El Paso Water sits on.
Rojas said the issue has not impacted construction on the parking facility.
“We’re on schedule with our project,” she said. “I can’t speak on behalf of the mall, it’s their property.”
