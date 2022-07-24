Like many El Pasoans, Alex Bario, a food service worker, is frustrated to see stagnant wages finally go up just to have inflation take a bite out of his paycheck.
“With things getting even more pricey, what we’re getting paid right now isn’t enough,” he said. “Even if they start to raise the minimum wage higher, it will just by the new $7.25 with the way prices are rising now.”
Bario lives with roommates and says it would be impossible for him to live alone on his paycheck.
“I make like $1,200,” he said. “If I wanted to live off on my own and rent an apartment, I would have to make three times what I’m already paid.”
Wages in the El Paso metro area increased 4.9% from the last quarter of 2020 to the same period last year, according to a recent study by the financial education firm Smartest Dollar, which analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
But those gains have been wiped out by rising prices. Once you factor in inflation, real wages have fallen by 1.7% in El Paso. That compares to a decline in real wages nationally of 0.8%, according to the analysis.
Among 97 midsized cities, El Paso ranked 58 for wage growth.
Weekly wages in the El Paso region in 2021 were 46% lower than Texas as a whole and 50% lower than the United States, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex. But they have been growing, pushed up by a labor shortage.
The city of El Paso increased its minimum wage to $11 in May and El Paso school districts have approved significant pay raises for teachers. Businesses across the city have raised wages and sweetened their benefits packages to attract workers. El Paso hospitals, which have experienced an especially acute shortage of workers, have offered sign-on bonuses as high as $25,000.
Yet with consumer prices being about 9% higher than a year ago, many employees aren’t seeing the benefit of the wage increases.
Karina Castillo, a senior analyst at Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said almost 70%, more than 210,000, of the workers in the region are in lower-wage occupations, including office and administrative support, installation and maintenance, and food preparation.
“In a competitive labor market, wages and salaries tend to reflect labor productivity,” said Thomas Fullerton, an economist at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Education is a key factor in worker productivity, so for wages to continue to increase, it is important that the education level of El Paso workers continues to rise, Fullerton said.
The educational attainment of El Paso workers trails the rest of the United States, which could be a major reason why wages are lower here, Castillo said.
“The most recent information that we have on education, during the second quarter of 2021, tells you that 50% of workers here have a level of high school or less,” she said.
Also, Castillo said, small businesses form the backbone of El Paso’s economy, and they struggle to match the pay increases that some larger companies are offering.
“With 93% of employers here being small businesses that have fewer than 50 employees,” she said. “Some small businesses can’t afford to raise wages.”
George Farah, co-owner of Road Runner Pizza and a student at the University of Texas at El Paso, has not found a solution for rising inflation.
“We’ve had an increase in our food costs and our prices, but that has resulted in zero net gain from what it was three years ago,” Farah said.
El Paso is creating highly skilled people, but they too often have to leave to find high-paying jobs after they finish college, Castillo said. She thinks local employers need to be more aware of the competition outside of El Paso and community leaders need to continue to work to make the city more attractive.
“Maybe it can be in incentives, training institutions or creating more jobs,” she said. “We need to concentrate our efforts to move those in lower-wage jobs and upscale them.”
As prices rise, Bario said, one of his top concerns is being able to continue to pay rent for the apartment he shares and the other things he needs.
“Rent is always going to skyrocket,” he said. “In order to fix that, we need to increase the minimum wage again or figure something out that works for all of us.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
