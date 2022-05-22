he year’s biggest night for El Paso’s animal care community returned after being postponed for two years because of the pandemic.
About 480 people attended the El Paso Veterinary Medical Association’s 37th Community Awards Banquet, held May 14 at the historic Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown.
The Past President Award recipients are Drs. Roger Freund, Chris Merren and Teri Wolf. Juno, an Asian elephant who lived at the El Paso Zoo for 19 years, was inducted into the El Paso Animal Hall of Fame. Juno died in March 2021 following a 5-year battle with a rare cancer. And Paws for Love, the El Paso veterinary community and Chris Copeland, executive director of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association, were presented Community Involvement awards.
The association developed the annual banquet in 1986 and the El Paso Animal Hall of Fame in 1998.
