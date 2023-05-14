An El Paso-based venture capital fund that has raised $3 million from investors has made its first investments.
Ecotone Investment Fund’s bets on Tresor Track, Stack Moxie, Nue.io and Parallel Health total about $600,000.
“These are highly coveted companies that have done very well for themselves and will hopefully evolve,” said Emma Schwartz, managing director at Ecotone Investment Fund, which was started in 2022.
Schwartz highlighted the fund’s diversity. More than 30% of Ecotone’s investors are women and more than 40% are Hispanic. Nationally, women are significantly under-represented among venture capital investors, accounting for less than 15%, according to Harvard Business Review.
Ecotone’s investment committee members include Jody Casey-Feinberg, Ed Escudero, Ben Marcus and Holly Trubowitsch in El Paso, as well as Matt Curl and Matt Doka, El Paso ex-pats living in Silicon Valley.
Schwartz, who stepped down as president of the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation a year ago to help lead Ecotone, said it is one of the largest venture capital funds in the region.
It is also one of the only funds. The region’s startup economy is in its infancy and so are many of the ingredients the region needs to become a startup company tech cluster. Local venture capital and seed funding has long been scarce.
“Our No. 1 goal is to create a return to investors so they hopefully reinvest back into the future funds,” Schwartz said. “We also want to see some kind of local impact as the heart of our investors is in El Paso.”
Ecotone declined to disclose the amount of each investment, but Schwartz said they ranged from $50,000 to $150,000.
Tresor Track
The Silicon Valley-based company has developed technology that helps businesses track their assets in real time. Its tiny beacon has humidity and temperature sensors, as well as geofencing and location tracking capabilities.
“These four factors enable us to gather a plethora of data from different sources, whether it’s with moving cars, canine units within the police force or shipping containers,” said Cyrille Najjar, co-founder and advisor at Tresor Track. “It’s very versatile.”
The company, started in October 2021, was inspired by an idea from co-founder Arnaud Miara, who previously handled luxury goods like watches.
“He was having issues with watches being stolen every five minutes in Europe, which was a huge cost,” Najjar said. “I was asked to design a way to track these. And the idea grew.”
Ecotone decided to fund Tresor Track after meeting with the company’s associates in January 2023.
“They’re looking for manufacturing sites, so we’re going to host them soon and introduce them to different manufacturers,” Schwartz said.
Najjar said there are areas along the U.S.-Mexico border where they would like to set up their manufacturing operation to produce thousands of their products.
Tresor Track is aiming to become profitable this year as the startup works to fulfill its current contracts, including one with California law enforcement that will place its technology in police vehicles, Najjar said.
For more information, visit TresorTrack.com.
Stack Moxie
The Seattle-based company’s technology helps companies behind the scenes, providing monitoring and testing for revenue, marketing and sales operations.
“If you think about big technology companies like Microsoft and Adobe, they have a massive tech infrastructure to help make their sales and marketing processes work,” said M.H. Lines, founder and CEO of Stack Moxie. “They have hundreds of sales teams that engage with customers at different levels, so we help just make sure that the plumbing of all those tools is working.”
Stack Moxie was founded in 2018 but officially launched in 2021.
Lines, who previously worked at Microsoft as a marketing operations consultant, said the idea for Stack Moxie came from her experience working with marketing tools.
Stack Moxie received funds from Ecotone earlier this year. The company has more than 500 users and is working to grow that number.
“There is a massive market need for this product, and people will use our technology,” she said. “Now we need to prove that we can sell aggressively.”
For more information, visit StackMoxie.com.
Parallel Health
The Los Angeles-based company was established in 2021 and has developed skin and body care products that are personalized for customers’ unique microbiomes.
The company was created out of Illumina Accelerator, a genomics startup accelerator in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Natalise Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Parallel Health, said they are focused on dermatology and microbiome testing.
“A microbiome is a collection of your bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold, mites and all other microbes that live in that ecosystem,” Robinson said. “We have different microbiomes all around our bodies. We found that the balance and imbalance of the ecosystem can really affect your health.”
An imbalanced microbiome can lead to skin problems like acne, rosacea, melasma and eczema.
“We essentially have formulated different phage serums for different microbiome types which will kill the bad bacteria and leave the good bacteria alone,” Robinson said.
Ecotone invested in Parallel Health after they connected at the end of 2021.
“They were looking for clinical trial sites to do their business operations,” Schwartz said. “We were able to make an introduction to them with 3A Research, a clinical trial company in El Paso.”
Parallel Health plans to hold clinical trials later this year.
For more information, visit ParallelHealth.io.
Nue.io could not be reached for an interview.
