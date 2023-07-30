El Pasoans will have the opportunity to reflect, honor and pay tribute to the 23 victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.
Thursday marks the fourth year since the shooting, when the gunman drove 10 hours from a suburb of Dallas and killed 23 people and injured 22 others. The shooting has been described as the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern American history.
He pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges, including murder and hate crimes, and was sentenced in federal court to 90 consecutive life sentences.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, city council members, and Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon, the consul general of Mexico in El Paso, will host a special Bell Tolling Ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Crime Victims Memorial Park, 610 San Paulo.
The city has created a Virtual Memorial webpage – www2.elpasotexas.gov/aug3 – to provide the community an opportunity to share their condolences, love and support for the families of the victims.
Here is a list of events throughout the week:
Unite With Light: Various landmarks and buildings will be illuminated orange in remembrance of Aug. 3 from July 29 to Aug. 5.
These include the public art sculpture on I-10 and Airway, public art near the Abraham Chavez Theater, the El Paso International Airport landscaping, walking path and terminal, the Blue Flame Building (the flame will pulse 23 times in memory of the victims), One San Jacinto Plaza and the Texas Department of Transportation bridge lights and arches on I-10.
El Paso Heals: Live Active El Paso and the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center of United Way of El Paso County are hosting a series of yoga and sound bath sessions. Sessions are July 29 at Memorial Park Reserve, 1701 N. Copia (7:30 a.m., yoga; 7:30 p.m., sound bath); July 31, Marty Robbins Rec Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol (7:30 p.m., sound bath); Aug. 1, Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda (7:30 p.m., yoga) and Aug. 2, Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall (7:30 p.m., Sound Bath).
Aug. 3 Remembrance Community Blood Drive: Members of the community are encouraged to donate blood in honor of the victims from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 2 at El Paso City Hall, 300 N. Campbell.
Remembering Aug. 3: The Museum of History is hosting a video narration and compilation of the events that unfolded during the Aug. 3 mass shooting. The remembrance includes a display of objects recovered from the original makeshift memorial site.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 3-31 at the El Paso Museum of History, Orientation Theater, 510 N Santa Fe.
Aug. 3 Memorial Altar Co-Creation: The El Paso Museum of Art invites the public to a moment of remembrance in honor of crime victims. Join the museum in the Patricia and Jonathan Rogers Grand Lobby to engage in the co-creation of a community altar. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza.
Watercolor for Heartache: The Judge Marquez Library will have a Watercolor for Heartache program to honor the darkness and pain in one another caused by the Aug. 3 event through watercolor painting. Visitors can use watercolors to paint designs that will be featured at the library through August. It starts at 11 a.m., Aug. 3 at Judge Marquez Library, 610 N. Yarbrough
Remembrance of Aug. 3 Art Display: The Armijo Branch Library will pay tribute with works from local artists from 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 3 at the Armijo Branch Library, 620 E. 7th.
Unite With Light: The community is encouraged to light porches or windows with orange lights starting at 8:30 p.m. in honor of the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting on Thursday.
Aug. 3 Day of Resilience Ceremony – County of El Paso Healing Garden: El Paso County and United Way of El Paso County will host a sound bath, yoga and meditation session at 6 p.m. and then a second meditation session and Pro-Musica performance at 7 p.m. All activities will take place in and around the Healing Garden. Starting at 8 p.m. El Paso County officials will honor the 23 victims of the shooting with a name reading and light beam ceremony, as well as an announcement of the mural artist winners. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.