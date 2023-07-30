El Paso Firme Community Memorial

The Border Network for Human Rights had the “El Paso Firme Community Memorial” procession in 2022 at Ponder Park. Community members carried large memorial crosses to represent each of the 23 people killed.

 El Paso Inc. file photo

El Pasoans will have the opportunity to reflect, honor and pay tribute to the 23 victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.