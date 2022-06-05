After more than five years in business, garnering national attention and some celebrity clientele along the way, Jamie and Drew Frank are closing the store they opened as teens.
Kickpin, a pop-up store where the brothers sold rare and one-of-a-kind sneakers on weekends when they weren’t in school, officially closed last month.
“It’s definitely a little sad because my brother and I worked on (Kickpin) for so long,” Jaime, now 17, told El Paso Inc. “It was kind of like what we did almost all day, every day for a few years.
“It was very successful, and we have a lot of great memories. It’s just nice to look back on that.”
Now, Jaime and Drew, 18, are out of high school. Jamie just graduated from Coronado High and Drew graduated last school year.
