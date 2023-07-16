Last fall, El Pasoan Chelsea Lamego had a realization: The way the University of Texas at El Paso managed fundraising using Excel spreadsheets was too cluttered.
“I just knew there had to be another way,” said Lamego, who worked in UTEP’s institutional advancement division for five years before resigning last year.
She withdrew $25,000 – her entire savings at the time – to create a solution.
“I ate a lot of tuna sandwiches around that time,” she said.
The solution would come in the form of FundMiner, a fund management platform powered by artificial intelligence that helps organizations in the social impact sector. It can consolidate unorganized and siloed funds and craft automated routine tasks for a more efficient workflow.
UTEP became the company’s first client, and since then, interest and investment in the company has only grown.
FundMiner, which is now a five-person team, announced recently that it has raised about $1.7 million in funding from venture capital firms, including Sonoran Founders Fund in Arizona, Techstars in Colorado and Cascade Seed Fund in Oregon.
The company told El Paso Inc. last week that it has landed a partnership with global software corporation Blackbund and BWF Fundraising and Philanthropy.
“It’s very rewarding, and it’s been a little wild looking back from when we started,” said Lamego, who is co-founder and CEO of FundMiner. “We’re helping others so that they can help more people.”
The venture capital will help them expand their operations and improve their software, she said.
Alejandro Stevenson-Duran, co-founder and chief of product and technology at FundMiner, said the money is also being used to expand their team.
“We recently completed the hiring of a remote engineer who works from California,” he said.
According to FundMiner’s website, the company is looking for an account executive and a product/content marketing manager so it can better promote its products.
Utilizing AI to improve business operations is not a new concept, but FundMiner’s focus on helping organizations in the social impact sector manage their finances sets them apart, the company says.
Companies within that sector include community foundations, academic medical centers, arts and cultural organizations, religious organizations and higher education and K-12 schools.
The idea for FundMiner to be an AI-powered platform began with Stevenson-Duran, who has worked with AI since he was at Microsoft. He worked for almost four years with the technology giant as a senior product manager and an AI product leader.
“Just knowing that this is an underserved market and having the ability to be a disruptor in this was something super appealing to me,” said Stevenson-Druran, who lives in El Paso.
Startup companies like FundMiner and long-established companies are taking notice of AI’s capabilities.
According to an April Forbes report, the AI market continues to grow.
Today, about a quarter of companies around the globe have begun adopting AI as a solution for labor shortages, while more than 60% of business owners believe it will increase productivity.
By 2027, the market is projected to be worth about $407 billion while creating an estimated 97 million jobs.
“We don’t think of ourselves as an AI company,” Stevenson-Duran said. “We see ourselves as a company that aims to maximize the social impact of these fundraising organizations, and AI is the best tool for that right now.”
Jake Logan, vice president of institutional advancement at UTEP, said the university has an agreement with FundMiner that allows them to use the software at no cost.
“It gives us access to the critical data, analytics and reports that will help us run a truly successful fundraising operation,” Logan said. “We’re already seeing it pay off in the form of increased giving from current donors.”
Logan also reflected on working with Lamego during her time at UTEP.
“It was immediately clear to me that Chelsea was one of the smartest, most dedicated, hard-working people I’ve ever worked with,” Logan said. “I very quickly expanded the scope of her role, promoting her to assistant vice president.”
Going forward, Lamego said, they are focused on growth and marketing.
“We’re targeting large fundraising organizations like universities, academic centers and community foundations,” Lamego said. “Then, over time, we move to middle-sized and small nonprofits.”
