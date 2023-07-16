FundMiner

Alejandro Stevenson-Duran and Chelsea Lamego co-founded FundMiner, a startup that has raised $1.7 million in venture capital. UTEP is its first client.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Last fall, El Pasoan Chelsea Lamego had a realization: The way the University of Texas at El Paso managed fundraising using Excel spreadsheets was too cluttered.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.