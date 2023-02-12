The goals and plans for the city’s new climate and sustainability office are as hazy as El Paso skies were Thursday, but Nicole Alderete-Ferrini is looking for sunnier days ahead.
Alderete-Ferrini, who was the city’s chief resilience officer, was selected last week to lead the office as the city’s climate and sustainability officer.
The establishment of the climate and sustainability office was greenlit with the November 2022 bond initiative, which included $5.2 million “for renewable energy and resource use efficiency improvements and planning,” according to the bond language. Just over 50% of voters approved Proposition C.
In an interview Wednesday, Alderete-Ferrini told El Paso Inc. that the new climate office is a continuation of work done through the resilience office, as well as a collaboration of many other city departments.
“It’s such a natural evolution of the work we’re doing,” Alderete-Ferrini said. “I could not be more excited. It’s a fantastic opportunity for El Paso.
“In a nutshell, our charge is going to be specifically addressing the impacts of the global climate crisis, as they relate to our urban desert environment, and how they impact most vulnerable populations.”
Alderete-Ferrini said the office will have its first climate action plan finished in the next 12 to 18 months, but the current goals are broad. She said the next steps are to engage city and community partners involved in the work and bring in a consulting group to create the plan.
She said the consulting group, which has not yet been selected by the city, would work on a team with 27 departments to draft the climate action plan.
“We need to conduct an asset scan of the organization and our partners. What are we doing currently? How can we leverage that?” Alderete-Ferrini said.
In recent years, communities across the country have created dedicated offices or coalitions to address climate-related issues. Alderete-Ferrini said El Paso is looking to other Texas cities, including Houston and San Antonio, and what they’ve done and learned through the process.
San Antonio adopted its climate plan in 2019. The two-year process included steering committees to create the plan.
According to the plan, San Antonio’s goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2050. The city hopes to achieve that through many routes, including measures like net-zero energy codes on new buildings, reducing vehicle miles traveled throughout the city, incentivizing the development of compact and connected communities, reducing water consumption and more.
“We will see goals like having a certain percentage of renewable energy by a certain year, and we want to make sure that makes sense, and the side effects of moving like that,” Alderete-Ferrini said. “It’s heavily based on science and data.”
The city will be working with other organizations to create the climate action plan, Alderete-Ferrini said, including local utilities, school districts, the hospital district and state and federal legislative delegations.
Alderete-Ferrini said equity will also be a big part of creating the climate action plan.
“I’ve been on the ground with folks most impacted by climate change, impoverished neighborhoods,” Alderete-Ferrini said. “We want to make sure we support that as we identify our goals for this work.”
Alderete-Ferrini, who has bachelor’s degrees in architecture and interior design from Texas Tech, has been with the city since 2014. She will continue overseeing the city’s office of community and human development.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.