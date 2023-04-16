As the May 6 election approaches, more El Paso politicians are taking a position on Prop K, also known as the climate charter, with many warning of the potential consequences.
“The advocates of Prop K have not demonstrated to the voters how it’s going to be paid for,” city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez told El Paso Inc. “I’m for climate action. I’m from the generation that believes in the existential threat to our environment, and I want to see that handled in a responsible way. But I don’t agree that Prop K is the way we get there.”
Prop K is one of 11 propositions on the May 6 ballot. If passed, it would amend the city’s main governing document to adopt a sweeping climate policy. The language that will appear on the ballot is about 450 words, but the entire 2,500-word climate charter can be read at ElPasoClimate.org.
Supporters say the climate charter will address the threat of climate change while opponents argue that it’s impractical and have warned of the costs to the city and economic consequences.
Dominic Chacon with Sunrise El Paso – the creators of the climate charter along with Ground Game Texas – said the groups are already fighting an uphill battle and he questions why local politicians would not remain neutral on the climate charter, which was added to the ballot as part of a citizen-led petition.
“They are bending the rules when needed and then reinforcing them when not wanted,” said Chacon, who is the co-founder of Sunrise El Paso.
There has been some debate among local elected officials about whether they are allowed under the Texas Elections Code to take a position on the propositions.
Mayor Oscar Leeser declined to take a position while other members of city council shared their opinions with El Paso Inc.
In an email last month to members of council and city staff, City Attorney Karla Nieman clarified that the election code “does not prohibit elected officials from taking a position, nor does it restrict their freedom of speech.”
She did caution, though, that elected officials or staff may not use city resources to either oppose or support a measure, and “if an employee, make sure you are ‘off the clock’ when speaking in favor (or against) the measure(s)”
Those elected officials who spoke with El Paso Inc. did so on their off time through their personal emails and numbers.
Mayor Oscar Leeser said it’s important that El Pasoans be informed on the issues before they vote, but declined to take a position on Prop K because he believes as mayor he is never “off the clock.”
“Prop K contains several separate initiatives related to climate policy for the City Charter, and most costs associated with them have not been fully identified,” Leeser said in a statement. “Voters need to know this and vote accordingly on whichever side they believe strongly in, because the decision they make today will affect their family for generations to come.”
City Rep. Art Fierro said that while he supports improving the environment in El Paso, he does not support the climate charter because of the impact it could have on taxpayers.
“The city has a laundry list of other priorities, including at this time a full audit of the current use of taxpayer money,” Fierro said. “There are independent policy aspects in Proposition K that can be considered, passed and implemented without the exorbitant cost to the city of El Paso.
“Our climate change challenges can be confronted systematically and fiscally responsibly. That is what I would support.”
A consultant hired by City Council estimated it would cost the city at least $4.1 million a year and an additional $155 million through 2045 to implement the climate charter.
City Rep. Henry Rivera said he opposes Prop K because of the negative impact it would have on El Paso businesses.
“I’m against Prop K because mechanic shops, hair salons, body shops, print shops, restaurants, construction companies, trucking companies will go out of business and shut their doors permanently as a result of a deceiving climate charter ballot initiative,” Rivera said.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, said in a statement that she supports addressing the climate crisis at all levels of government but is opposed to Prop K.
“While I know that those who are advancing the charter amendment changes in Prop K are well-intentioned, there are a number of questions and concerns raised by the prescriptive language, including prohibiting the sale of water to El Paso Electric generation power plants that are outside the city limits,” Escobar said.
Supporters of Prop K said the opposition to the climate charter is harming El Paso’s reputation.
“The biggest problems are these hit pieces, which promotes that El Paso is against climate change and the climate charter,” said Shelby Ruff, president of Eco El Paso’s board of directors. “It tells solar businesses that they are not welcome here – that El Paso is going to let all the fossil fuel industries attack you and El Paso is going to help them.”
At the state level, the elected officials reached by El Paso Inc. declined to take a position on Prop K.
“Our delegation is fighting every day for local control to be maintained at the state level,” said State Rep. Claudia Ordaz. “The people of El Paso, not Austin, should make decisions about Proposition K or any other city initiative.”
State Rep. state Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega said Prop K was developed with the important goal of creating a more environmentally sustainable future for El Paso, and her office is making information available to the public.
“In my official capacity as a state legislator, I think it is important that cities make these decisions locally,” Ortega said. “Depending on what the voters decide, I am committed to working with the city and stakeholders on these important climate policy issues.”
Sunrise El Paso said it is disappointed but not surprised to see some elected officials oppose Prop K, saying those politicians are ignoring the nearly 40,000 El Pasoans who signed the petition to place the climate charter on the ballot.
“This is another example of how big money donations drown out the voices of people without money,” Sunrise El Paso said in a statement. “This May 6, El Pasoans have a chance to fight back against the undue influence of money in our government process by voting for Prop K and taking back power from El Paso oligarchs.”
El Paso Inc. also contacted city Reps. Brian Kennedy, Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar, Isabel Salcido and Chris Canales, but they did not respond.
