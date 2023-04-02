With three months more on the job, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez made what will likely be one of his last major actions last week when he signed a collective bargaining agreement that provides a significant boost to El Paso police officers’ salaries.
“It’s important for this community to have good public safety, and the collective bargaining agreement was due,” Gonzalez said in an interview at City Hall Thursday. “This is consistent with what we have been doing in the past, and that is not going to change. This needed to be done as we are putting the budget together.”
The El Paso City Council unanimously approved the four-year agreement with the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association on March 28. The contract will be in effect from Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2027.
Gonzalez said city and union leaders completed negotiations in February and presented the agreement to the Council in March.
“By doing that we can get ahead of the city budget, when we start having individual briefings with Council in May going into early June,” Gonzalez said.
The agreement includes across-the-board pay raises and annual cost-of-living increases. Police officers and detectives receive a 13% increase in the entry salary, senior police officers a 15.4% increase and sergeants a 17.1% increase. Starting salaries for officers range from $47,833 to $55,372 annually, according to the Police Department’s website.
The El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association approved the agreement on March 19. More than 1,000 association members voted in favor of the agreement, while 10 members voted against it.
“We were on the same page with where we wanted to get to with the agreement,” Gonzalez said.
Officers will have the option of buying back unused sick leave days. Gonzalez said this will not only allow officers to get an extra bonus but reduce the misuse of sick days.
The city management team also added an increase in pay for cadets of $10,000. The increase is not a part of the agreement, as cadets are not police officers until they finish training. Cadets will get a 13% increase when they become police officers and a 2.5% increase each year after.
Gonzalez said they hope to increase the number of applicants for the Police Department’s academies. With academies only attracting about 20 to 30 people, he said they need to double the number of participants to meet the department’s staffing needs.
“We wanted to make sure that we were the first or second department in every pay category,” he said. “The city is in a very strong financial position now, and that is why we are able to put together a plan that is this aggressive.”
Pete Pacillas, the El Paso Police Department’s interim police chief, said that everyone at the department is happy with the agreement.
“As far as my 30 years in the department, I cannot recall ever seeing a contract like this for the officers all the way through the ranks,” Pacillas said. “In law enforcement right now, it is difficult to recruit people and retain officers. This agreement addresses both sides.”
Pacillas said the department has 1,112 officers but needs 375 more to be properly staffed.
“It all comes down to staffing and having the ability to respond to calls for service,” he said.
With the agreement, Pacillas said the department will be able to be more competitive in their recruitment efforts.
“It demonstrates to the police officers and their families that there is support from the Council and city leadership,” he said.
The police and fire departments make up about 60% of the city’s overall budget, with $305.7 million budgeted for public safety in fiscal year 2023.
Gonzalez said the agreement was created with not only the safety of El Pasoans in mind but also the safety and benefit of police officers and their families.
“Having served in the military and being deployed in a combat zone, I have a lot of respect for our fire and police departments,” Gonzalez said. “In the military, you have rules of engagement. In the police department, they have multiple situations they walk into where they make countless split-second decisions.”
