Flags are flying at half-staff in front of the El Paso Police Department and across the county.
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died Tuesday at age 71, the department and city announced. A cause of death has not been released.
Allen joined the police department in 1978 and became chief in 2008. He was the first African American to lead the department.
In a statement, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser called Allen his friend and a member of the city’s family.
“El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen was not only an incredible chief of police, but he was an incredible son, husband, father and friend,” Leeser said. “He earned the respect of every officer on his force, and I was proud to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed, and the city of El Paso will be forever indebted to him for his leadership.”
Services for Allen are pending. An obituary from Sunset Funeral Homes said Allen is survived by his wife, Rosanne, sons Joseph Silva and Christopher Paulos, daughters Nicole Broeckel and Monique Pasco, brother Geoffrey Allen, sister Sylvia Brown, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Allen also leaves behind two K9 companions, Willis and Angel.
During his tenure at the El Paso Police Department, Allen worked as a patrol officer, police academy training specialist and as deputy chief, as well as with the gang task force and SWAT.
The police chief oversaw the city’s police department during El Paso’s safest periods and also during its worst moments, including the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.
Allen graduated from Bel Air High School and received his bachelor’s in sociology from the University of Texas at El Paso.
A tall man with a military bearing, he was a student of martial arts for over 40 years and was a member of the El Paso Boxing and Martial Arts Hall of Fame.
In a 2011 Q&A with El Paso Inc., Allen discussed the training of police officers and their role in the community, police union contracts and more.
“It’s a rare individual who does this job, because for the most part it appeals to the ‘Let’s kick in some doors, let’s kick some butt’ mentality,” he said. “Even though that’s a part of it, you also want to have that other side, someone with empathy for their fellow man and not just a head basher.”
He also explained his characteristic bluntness.
“One of the things I think that’s poisoning the world to some degree is being politically correct to the exclusion of actually telling the truth,” Allen told El Paso Inc. “Too many times we say things so as not to hurt people’s feelings, when that’s exactly what we should be doing.”
He attributed the safety of El Paso to law enforcement partnerships and community trust in the police.
“The Police Department is trusted by the community, and that’s a reflection of why we have this safest city standard now,” Allen said. “When people are free in talking to you, you get more information as far as what’s going on.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.