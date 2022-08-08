Dede Rogers, a longtime El Paso philanthropist, has died. She was 64.
The family confirmed that she died at 6:57 p.m. Sunday evening. Additional details and the cause of death were not immediately available.
"She had a magnanimous heart," says longtime close friend Susan Eisen. "She loved helping people. She was a lot of fun. There was never a dull moment with Dede. She was a lover of life and a lover of people."
Eisen said that Rogers loved her hometown, El Paso.
"She was a supporter of just about everything," Eisen said.
Elizabeth Sinclair, director of the annual Polo Real fundraiser, described her longtime friend as kind and generous.
"We worked together on a lot of charities but she often gave anonymously. She did it from her heart, never expecting the recognition," Sinclair said.
Rogers, the daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Jonathan Rogers, former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank, was a 2021 El Pasoan of the Year nominee.
"She was just walking goodwill and walking kindness," Sinclair said. "She had a great sense of humor."
Sinclair said she remembers fondly the time she was on a flight to Houston with Rogers and Miss El Paso USA.
"I don't know how (Rogers) managed to get ahold of the microphone, but they let her make an announcement. 'Ladies a gentlemen we have future Miss USA on board,'" Sinclair remembers Rogers announcing. "It got a round of applause."
Rogers gave to many local causes. She was a major sponsor of Polo Real, a fundraiser for the El Paso Museum of History Foundation, and a presenting sponsor of Lights of Love, the Ronald McDonald House’s holiday lighting celebration.
Last year, she helped the YWCA of El Paso Del Norte’s WISH Boutique become a reality. Located inside the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center, the boutique is a welcoming space where the center's residents can find items needed to start over and move forward after trauma.
Rogers owned DSTP Motorsports, an Ohio-based race car team, until 2003. DSTP stands for Don’t Spend the Principal, according to Speedway Digest.
"El Paso was her home," Eisen said. "She did everything she could to uplift anything and anyone in El Paso."
