Near the Ukrainian city of Bucha, El Paso pediatrician Dr. Manuel Valenzuela met a 70-year-old woman shoveling soil near a pile of rubble.

Pediatrician Dr. Manuel Valenzuela trip to Ukraine 4

Two weeks before Dr. Manuel Valenzuela visited Ukraine, Russian troops and withdrawn from Bucha, leaving many buildings damaged from fighting.
Pediatrician Dr. Manuel Valenzuela trip to Ukraine 6

Valenzuela at the Holodomor Memorial in Kyiv.
Pediatrician Dr. Manuel Valenzuela trip to Ukraine 2

A damaged church near Bucha, Ukraine.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.