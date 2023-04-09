Near the Ukrainian city of Bucha, El Paso pediatrician Dr. Manuel Valenzuela met a 70-year-old woman shoveling soil near a pile of rubble.
Only two weeks before, Russian troops had withdrawn and Ukrainian forces had entered the city. Later, evidence would emerge that Russian paratroopers had perpetrated a massacre of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in the Kyiv suburb.
“We went to ask her if she needed anything and what happened here,” Valenzuela told El Paso Inc. “She told us there was a rocket that hit her house and killed her family, and she was trying to rebuild her home by herself.”
Valenzuela, 53, traveled to Ukraine in late April 2022. He spent 10 days volunteering with the Norwegian Crisis Response Crew, or Paracrew, delivering supplies to villages hit by Russia’s invasion.
When Valenzuela returned to El Paso in early May 2022, he only told people close to him about his trip to Ukraine. He had no intention of sharing his story publicly, until he began hearing misinformation about the war.
“I had a conversation with someone telling me that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is behind killing Christians and another on how Ukraine has been behind killing its own people,” Valenzuela said. “It made me so angry to hear that, I needed to speak out about my experience.”
Valenzuela’s practice is Better World Pediatrics on the Westside, where he sees about 15 to 45 patients daily.
Born in Mexico City, Valenzuela has been a pediatrician since 1997. He moved to the United States in 2001 and began practicing as a pediatrician in El Paso in 2004.
“If you want to have a better world, we have to make it mandatory for us to help other people in poor circumstances – not only pray for them but go out and help them,” Valenzuela said. “This has never been easy to do because we all have our own things to do. For me, it helps that my wife supports me.”
Valenzuela has volunteered to help people hurt from the 2007 earthquake in Mexico City, those affected by a fire in Coahuila, Mexico, in 2018 and provided health care to people in Ghana, Africa.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, 2022, has resulted in thousands of deaths and instigated Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.
“I left for Ukraine on my own without any organization representing me,” he said.
He volunteered in Medyka, Poland, which is on the border with Ukraine and a primary crossing point for refugees.
“My plan was to stay in Poland as a physician, with refugees on the border,” Valenzuela said. “But once I got there, there were a lot of tents from many different countries, and they had a lot of medical personnel on the site. So I decided to join the Paracrew.”
There, Valenzuela saw both hope and despair as some loved ones were reunited and others had to say goodbye to fight in the war. He said it kept reminding him of his own loved ones.
“Every day I tried to not think of my family, my Achilles heel, and kept moving forward,” Valenzuela said.
Valenzuela said there were multiple times he felt fearful for his life while traveling throughout Ukraine. He and his team met Ukrainian soldiers and heard rockets exploding in the distance.
“There was this time when I was in Kyiv walking through the city, and I heard sirens going off,” he said. “It is something you never imagine hearing in your entire life.”
In Kyiv, Valenzuela stayed in the InterContinental Hotel. Once a hotspot where important political figures and diplomats would stay, all Valenzuela saw was an empty building where lights were off through the hallways.
The streets were silent at night due to the curfew.
Valenzuela said he realized just how bleak the situation was from a conversation he had with the hotel’s receptionist.
“She was probably in her 20s and talked about her life and her husband,” he said. “When I asked her about having kids in the future, she said ‘what for?’ It made me think how people are always gambling their lives here, so what is the point?”
Amid the bleakness, Valenzuela said he could see how hard people were trying to carry on with their lives.
He plans to return.
“I think I can help even more now in an organized manner,” Valenzuela said. “And with the contacts that I have, I can go as a physician this time.”
“I want people to know that one of the city’s own El Pasoans was there, and that they need to check the information they hear,” he added. “The reality of the war in Ukraine is from the photos I took, the videos I took, and the houses and churches I saw destroyed.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.