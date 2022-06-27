The Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade triggered immediate responses across the U.S. and from some El Paso leaders, including Beto O’Rourke, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and Bishop Mark Seitz. Below are their full statements.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar
It is a dark day in America when a Supreme Court ruling ensures the generations that follow ours will have fewer rights than we enjoy now. The Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents yet another blatant attack on the rights of the American people by an activist court that is more Mitch McConnell’s plaything than a jurisprudential body.
Striking down Roe overturns 50 years of precedent and strips women of their reproductive freedom and control of their own bodies, lives, and futures.
House Democrats will continue the fight to ensure every woman has the freedom to make personal decisions with those they love and trust without politicians trying to control them. I implore my colleagues in the Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act with heightened urgency to enshrine access to abortion care into law in our country.
Beto O’Rourke, former congressman and democratic nominee for Texas governor
The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor.
The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest.
If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care and future, join this campaign and help us win.
Bishop Mark Seitz
The life, death and resurrection of Jesus, show us a God deeply in love with each one of us. In God’s eyes, each of us is loved, each of us is valuable, each of us is necessary and needed, and none of us can be taken for granted.
That is what grounds our conviction that all life is sacred and that none of us is worthy to decide who lives and who dies. That is for God alone. For this reason, the Catholic community has always been pro-life. Against the death penalty. Against war. Against abortion. For families. For women. For humanity.
Today’s overturning of Roe v. Wade comes as a relief for many who are committed to the defense of all human life. Abortion is never the solution. Make no mistake, any time we can advance the defense of human dignity in our laws, we are making progress.
I understand that the Supreme Court decision will also come as a shock to many. Many are worried about the potential of criminalizing women living through difficult and vulnerable moments. Many are also worried about the “winner take all” politics gripping and our nation and how this moment could be used to further divide us.
But remember this: One of our country’s greatest leaders in the Civil Rights Movement, Fannie Lou Hamer, reminded us that “nobody’s free until everybody’s free.” And Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. put it another way, that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
That is why as people of faith, today and tomorrow, we must remain unambiguously pro-life, in support of the life of the unborn and every human being.
And that also means we must work like never before to ensure that women are supported, promoted at all levels of society, empowered to welcome the gift of life, and never targeted or criminalized. We must be about the task of ensuring that families are supported with living wages, access to affordable health care, educational and work opportunities, pathways to citizenship for those who are undocumented, and that they are backed up by our churches with genuine solidarity.
This is hard work. But it is what it means to be pro-life. And it is the Gospel.
