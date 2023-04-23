El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser did not talk about the May 6 election in his State of the City address, but did discuss the migrant crisis, public safety and economic development in El Paso and Downtown.
Presented by the El Paso Chamber, the event was held Wednesday at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. Attendees included El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima and Juárez Mayor-elect Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.
Leeser was interviewed on stage by Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber.
He first talked about the migrant crisis and its impact on the region. Thousands of migrants have crossed the border to El Paso since September 2022, some sleeping on Downtown sidewalks as they waited for transportation to other states.
“We needed to work together to try to help them get to their destination, and nothing is going to change that,” said Leeser, who was born in Chihuahua, Mexico. “They want to feed their family. They’re here for a better life.”
The crisis attracted national attention and a visit to the region by President Joe Biden in January.
Leeser said El Paso received $15 million in federal funding to help with operations after Title 42 ends on May 11, which Leeser said is not enough. The public health rule has allowed the Trump and Biden administrations to quickly expel migrants, and officials expect there to be a sharp increase in the number of migrants crossing the border illegally when it expires.
“May 11 is coming, and it’s really important that we prepare for the unknown,” Leeser said.
He also touched on the future of the multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center approved by voters in 2012. In January, City Council voted 4-3 to nix a controversial plan to build an arena in the Duranguito neighborhood. Leeser said the future of the center will be determined by El Pasoans.
“This council is committed to respecting the will, and the vote, of the people,” he said. “We will look forward to providing a multipurpose center to be voted upon.”
Leeser also mentioned the shooting that occurred at Cielo Vista Mall nearly a month ago that left one person dead and three others injured. He said public safety is a priority.
“Every agency in the city responded to the emergencies in unison,” he said. “We continue to be prepared for whatever may happen within our community.”
Leeser also highlighted several accomplishments, including the $40 million grant El Paso received from the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. He said the grant will not only boost the region’s aerospace and defense industries, but will keep homegrown talent here.
“We have a lot of people staying in our community,” he said, “And this is going to continue as we give them high quality and high paying jobs, which is what our community needs.”
Leeser ended his address with a comment on how he expects the rest of his second term to go. It ends in December 2024.
“There is no doubt the best is yet to come,” he said.
