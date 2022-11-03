Twelve years after launching Women of Impact, El Paso Inc. is expanding its reach through an offshoot program aimed at developing the region’s next generation of female leaders.
The first Emerging Women of Impact leadership conference will take place on Saturday, Nov.5, at El Paso High School.
Nearly 200 high school sophomores and juniors from the county’s school districts will attend the free, day-long event. The keynote speaker is U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.
“El Paso Inc.’s mission is to be a source of intelligence and to celebrate success so that it may inspire others to reach their potential. We hope Emerging Women is the start of a positive and impactful program for our young ladies,” Secret Wherrett, publisher at El Paso Inc., said at the 2022 Women of Impact awards on Sept. 27. “Wouldn’t it be amazing if one of them was being recognized at a beautiful breakfast like this in 20 or 30 years?”
Wherrett developed the conference with Gina Martinez, El Paso Inc.’s vice president of business development, in nine months.
“The original idea was to bring together women who can share their experiences,” Martinez said. “I’ve had three careers – I was a teacher for a decade, a festival producer for a decade and now I am in business development. Throughout my careers, there were definite challenges. Sometimes I had someone there to show me a better path, but in other instances, I had to depend on myself and those were hard moments. This is our opportunity as a community to be there to mentor these young women.”
Kristi Daugherty, a 2022 Woman of Impact, will participate in the new conference as a panelist alongside previous Women of Impact honorees Aliana Apodaca, Ann Horak and Marina Monsisvais. Other panelists include Bianca Cervantes, communications director at Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Kristi Marcum, president at Bank of America El Paso, and area female superintendents.
“Emerging Women of Impact gives young women like me a sense of direction. A lot of us want to do things, but we don’t know exactly where to start,” said Nayeli Hernandez, a sophomore at San Elizario High School. “I used to think that I had to set limits for myself, but now I feel like something has lit up inside of me.”
Hernandez, like all the students participating in the program, was selected to apply by her school’s administration.
The 16-year-old is enrolled in San Elizario Early College High School and has her eyes set on the Ivy League. She hopes to attend Cornell University to study animal sciences. Outside of the classroom, she is a member of her school’s basketball team and plays drums at her church, New Beginnings.
“She is always pushing herself,” said Monica Hernandez, Nayeli’s mother. “It doesn’t matter what she is going through, she never gives up.”
She and her husband, Fernando Hernandez, believe Emerging Women of Impact will help their daughter cement her self-confidence.
Lilyana Rollins, a junior at J. M. Hanks High School, hopes the program’s panelists will offer her guidance on how to navigate through male-dominated career fields.
“I have wanted to be an animator since I was 6 years old,” she said.
Rollins first began making stop motion videos with the help of her parents as a child and now has a web comic of her own, Project Terra. At Hanks, she is a member of the esports team and KnightVision News, the campus’ student newscast.
“My mom inspires me a lot. She is also in the arts and has been a theatre teacher for a long time now,” Rollins said. “I’ve seen her change students’ lives. She knows how to better influence a group of people.”
Hernandez cited her mother as the leading female figure in her life.
“My mom has been through so many things. I see how strong she is, and it inspires me,” she said.
Elisa Robledo, a junior enrolled in John L. Chapin High School’s pre-engineering/computer science magnet program, credits her English teacher for motivating her.
“English is not my strongest subject,” she said. “But she keeps me going and is a great source of encouragement for me. I really appreciate her.”
Robledo has a passion for astrophysics and dreams of studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and working for NASA as an aerospace engineer.
Apart from her studies, she is a member of several student organizations at her campus and is president of her junior class.
“There are always people who like to blame others and that’s not what leadership is about – it’s about holding yourself accountable and dedication,” she said. “A leader looks inwards and takes the time to evaluate themselves.”
Hernandez, Robledo and Rollins all look forward to meeting like-minded peers on Saturday. The conference includes several networking opportunities in between its workshops and provides each attendee with their own professionally designed business card.
Post conference, students will gain access to a regular newsletter, mentorship sessions via Zoom and office meetings with the program’s sponsors.
Looking ahead, El Paso Inc. plans to add paid internships, scholarship opportunities and college visits to Emerging Women in the coming years.
“Before you can lead, you must bring people together,” Rollins said. “I am excited to learn from the Women of Impact and Veronica Escobar this weekend.”
