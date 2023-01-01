The El Paso area is among the U.S. housing markets expected to grow the most in 2023, according to a national housing forecast.
With mortgage rates and home prices rising and lending standards tight, many markets have slowed and some are expected to grind to a halt in 2023. But economists at Realtor.com are predicting that house sales in El Paso will grow by 8.9% and prices by 5.4% in 2023, compared to 2022.
“Even in an environment where families are finding that their dollars no longer stretch as far as they did just a few months ago, cities like Hartford, El Paso, Louisville or Chattanooga offer a larger share of affordable homes for a median income,” the report states.
El Paso is listed at No. 2, behind only Hartford, Conn., on Realtor.com’s list of the top 10 housing markets positioned for growth in 2023.
Housing market experts in El Paso are also optimistic about 2023 but caution that Realtor.com’s projections may be overblown.
“El Paso is probably going to have one of the most dynamic housing markets in the country in 2023. That is safe to say,” said Tom Fullerton, an economist at the University of Texas at El Paso. “The Realtor.com sales projection is substantially higher than ours. They don’t say what goes into their calculations.”
Fullerton’s projections are based on data from the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. He and his team at UTEP expect home sales to grow 3.2% in 2023, compared to 2022.
Realtor.com did not respond to a request for an interview.
Rick Snow, a broker at EXIT West Realty and vice president of the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, said homes in El Paso are more affordable than in other cities. But price increases over the past couple of years have strained the budgets of many El Pasoans.
“When you look at El Paso’s market in comparison to other parts of the United States, it’s like, ‘Wow, El Paso’s super affordable,’” Snow said. “As far as true affordability goes for the average homebuyer in El Paso, it’s a tough market.”
Patrick Tuttle, a broker and owner of El Paso-based Coldwell Banker Heritage Real Estate, said El Paso’s low median income has a significant impact on the housing market.
El Paso is considered one of the poorest big cities in the country, with a poverty rate of about 20% in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Yet, the median sales price for residential homes in El Paso in November was $247,000, which is 17.6% higher than the year before, according to data from the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors.
“The statistics being this way might be because there are many people here who don’t report their own income,” Tuttle said. “But the people that are accounted for still shows the median income in El Paso is not high enough to support the rising prices that we’re seeing.”
El Paso’s relatively low home prices and slow but steady growth has attracted investment from other markets over the past couple of years, Tuttle said, especially from California.
“For example, we worked with this California family that sold a 1,800-square-foot house for somewhere around $500,000,” he said. “They came here to El Paso and bought a 3,000-square-foot house for $300,000.”
As work culture has shifted and more companies have allowed employees to work remotely, some workers have moved to areas like El Paso where the cost of living is lower.
“Their salary is not tied to the local economy,” Tuttle said, “So they’re getting paid by their corporate headquarters, which could be in New York or maybe in Omaha.”
Even though Fullerton, Snow and Tuttle expect the real estate market to do well in 2023, it has slowed in recent months. There were 626 sales closed in November, a decrease of 23.8% compared to the previous year.
“I think we’re normalizing,” Tuttle said. “If there is a normal, our market would have four or five months of inventory to choose from, and you’re not going to have the multiple offer scenarios like we’ve been having since 2017.”
The challenge now, Tuttle said, is for incomes to keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of housing. He said companies like Amazon and TJX Companies, which operates TJ Maxx and other retail chains, building massive warehouses in El Paso is helping to boost job growth.
“When we’ve got companies like Amazon and TJ Maxx coming in to bring better hourly jobs, it could change the local economy in general,” he said. “It’s also on the employee to offer more value to their employer for them to get more pay.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.