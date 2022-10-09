The future of support for college athletes has made its way to El Paso.
El Paso businessmen Josh Hunt, executive vice president of Hunt Companies, and Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Flo Networks, have created the Miner Collective.
The collective provides contract and funding opportunities for scholarship members of the University of Texas at El Paso men’s basketball team.
“For UTEP men’s basketball to remain competitive, we needed to form (a collective) here to be supportive of UTEP student-athletes – try to allow them to earn some additional income through name, image and likeness,” Hunt told El Paso Inc.
Collectives have gained momentum across the country since the Supreme Court ruled over a year ago against NCAA restrictions that prevented college athletes from making money off of their name, image and likeness.
Miner Collective, which is set up as a nonprofit corporation, is in its early stages.
“Our collective can expand over time if the desire goes there,” said Hunt, who is a member of MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the El Paso Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC. “We’re also fully supportive of any other efforts that come along that would support other sports.”
The organization will spend the next few weeks and months reaching out to alums and other supporters of UTEP men’s basketball – the sport where the collective can make an impact, Hunt said.
“There’s obviously a lot of history with men’s basketball in this town and region, and we viewed it as where we could make the biggest impact,” he said.
Several large universities have collectives across college athletics programs.
UT Austin has at least three collectives, including the $10 million Clark Field Collective. Hunt said the Miner Collective did research and looked at other places that had collectives dedicated to individual sports.
When student-athletes sign name, image and likeness, or NIL, agreements with Miner Collective they will receive a specific amount of money for the season. In exchange, they will support local businesses and charities through various activities, including signing autographs, appearing in commercials and visiting different charities.
Hunt said he and Fernandez want UTEP to compete in the upper echelons of Conference USA, and that a NIL collective can be part of that.
“We’ve always been focused on having a region that is as globally competitive as possible. Quality of life is a big part of that,” he said. “I think having competitive sports at UTEP is critical and important, and there are many pieces that play a role in that puzzle. Whatever we can do to be supportive on this front is good for the overall region.”
The Miner Collective is not affiliated with UTEP Athletics. Hunt and Fernandez are members of the collective’s board, along with Gene Wolf, managing partner at El Paso-based law firm Kemp Smith.
The collective’s website, TheMinerCollective.com, includes a form to get in touch about updates and engagements from UTEP basketball players.
In a news release, Fernandez said the collective will hire an executive director soon.
“This is a great opportunity for local businesses and charities to engage these players to support their brands and in turn, help players earn money by the use of their name, image, and/or likeness,” he said.
