As gasoline prices soar nationwide, no major Texas city has more expensive gas than El Paso – a reality that is weighing on the region’s economy as consumers feel the pinch.
Among 27 of the largest metropolitan areas in Texas surveyed by auto club AAA – including Corpus Christi, Houston and Dallas – El Paso ranks first. The city has the highest recorded average for regular unleaded, at $4.85.
“Prices do tend to be higher in El Paso in general,” said Daniel Armbruster, corporate spokesperson at AAA Texas/New Mexico.
The price of gas in El Paso is 19 cents higher than the Texas average and slightly higher than New Mexico’s. But it is lower than the national average of $5.01, according to AAA. California has the most expensive gas in the country at $6.43 per gallon on average.
“Over the past few weeks, warmer weather has led to more people traveling and given a boost to demand,” Armbruster said, referencing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. “This, coupled with increasing oil prices (more than $120 a barrel) is causing pump prices to continue to increase across Texas and the U.S.”
Armbruster said he theorizes higher prices in El Paso could also be due to higher distribution or delivery costs, as gas prices are set by the individual retailer in Texas.
“The largest factor is the price refiners pay for crude oil, which is a globally traded commodity,” said Christina Cisneros Guzman, a spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Marathon operates an oil refinery east of Downtown El Paso.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden wrote to major oil refining companies, including Valero Energy Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp., asking them to boost their supplies and lower prices. He said their profits have tripled during the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable,” Biden said. “Exxon made more money than God this year.”
Exxon pushed back at the president’s comments, saying it had increased its investment in gasoline production and pointing out it had lost about $20 billion in 2020.
Thomas Fullerton, an economist at the University Texas of El Paso, said he expected high gas prices to have ripple effects and eventually impact consumer spending in the borderland.
“Because gasoline prices have increased so much in 2022 eventually it will cause consumers to cut back on a lot of the goods and services they would normally purchase if obtaining those goods and services entails driving,” Fullerton said.
Last week, the highest gas prices in the city were on the Westside in areas close to Interstate 10, including the Circle K on West Yandell and the Speedway on Doniphan, according to online gas price checker GasBuddy.
The lowest prices were around $4.60 at Costco, Sam’s Club and Rudy’s.
“Because I use my car so much for work, I use a lot of gasoline,” said Hector Remírs, a driver for DoorDash as he was pumping gas at a Circle K.
Juan Chavez, who was at Circle K on his way to work, said he travels to El Paso from Las Cruces every day to go to work. He said he spends at least $100 on gas every week.
Relief could be on its way.
“We anticipate gas prices will drop after the summer driving season,” Armbruster said. “It’s too soon to say how much at this point.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
