They may have had to leave the city to pursue their careers, but that hasn’t stopped many El Paso expats from giving back to their hometown.
The movement has been spurred on by El Paso Everywhere, a program launched a few years ago by the nonprofit Progress321, a group of professionals that works to improve the city. The program reconnects El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez expats with their hometown and includes an event that invites them back to the region and gives them an opportunity to give back.
The next El Paso Everywhere event is Sept. 15 to 19 and includes tours, talks, networking events and a big dinner in Downtown. For more information, visit ElPasoEverywhere.com.
El Paso Inc. caught up with two El Paso expats who shared what they are doing to give back to their hometown.
Expat in Austin
Linda Medina-Lopez was born and raised in El Paso.
“I remember going to the placita when I was growing up, walking around Downtown and seeing the old Kress and going into the stores and really just taking in the beauty of the city of Downtown,” Lopez said.
She moved to Austin around 2002. By 2007, she co-founded the El Paso in Austin Network to help young El Pasoans living in the Austin area.
In 2010, the network started a scholarship program. Funded by donations, it provides support to El Pasoans attending educational institutions in Austin.
“We have funded thousands of El Pasoans with this program,” Lopez said. “We feel very connected to our hometown through this scholarship program because we’re able to give back to the city in a way that is impacting the next generation.”
Although she lives away from her hometown, Lopez said she remains an El Pasoan at heart.
“I’ve been in the Austin area now for about 20 years. But one thing’s for sure, I don’t forget where I come from and I always make sure to stay true to my roots,” she said. “I go back to El Paso often, at least three to four times a year, to visit family and everyone’s still there.
“The more I grow, the more appreciative I am of the hometown I love.”
Expat in Dallas
Jim Baldwin is a native El Pasoan who lives in Dallas and works as a creative director for an advertising agency called The Richard’s Group.
When visiting his hometown, he said he has been “blown away” by developments in the artist community, such as the Artspace El Paso Lofts in Downtown.
Baldwin said he wanted to help El Paso.
“What could I do to give back to my community?” Baldwin said. “I’ve traveled to many places, and the more that I traveled, I realized how grateful I am to have grown up in El Paso and in a community that is incredibly multinational and multicultural.”
The idea he came up with was to signify unity between El Paso and Juárez, Mexico, in the form of a bridge. The art project is inspired by Puente Yselta-Zaragoza.
“It’s going to be called the Espiritu Bridge, and it’s a symbol of this solos together spirit that we have,” Baldwin said. “It’ll be at Chamizal National Memorial. The bridge will also have six laser lights, and the lights will be the color of the Mexico and United States flags.”
The bridge is expected to be funded via donations. Baldwin said he is still working towards starting the project.
Lopez and Baldwin will visit El Paso during 915 Week from Sept. 12 to 18.
“We decided to make it a week full of events and showcase El Paso pride,” said Gracie Viramontes, president of Progress321.
The week includes the El Paso Everywhere events from Sept. 15 to 18 and the One Region One Table dinner, Progress321’s big annual fundraiser.
“Our goal is to bring together emerging leaders with established trailblazers and foster meaningful, actionable progress in our region,” said Viramontes.
Olivia Troye, an El Paso native who lives in Washington, is a member of the Progress321 board of directors.
“These events provide a good avenue to stay well connected in the community,” Troye said. “They can meet with different people or meet with groups like the Rotary Club or the El Paso Chamber of Commerce.”
Lopez said she enjoys going to the events.
“These expat events benefit people in many ways,” Lopez said. “We can stay true to ourselves, and remember where we come from. We remember the family and the city that raised us. I feel like each one of us are ambassadors of our hometown.”
