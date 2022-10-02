El Paso Electric plans to sell its Downtown building but will keep its headquarters there.
Kelly Tomblin, El Paso Electric CEO, said in a statement the company was in the early stages of selling the 18-story tower.
“While El Paso Electric’s headquarters and employees will continue to reside in the Stanton Tower, we are in the early stage of the process of selling the building,” Tomblin said.
The sale would help lower costs for customers and would help the company focus on running the electricity utility, she said.
“In addition, professional commercial real estate developers have indicated that they have the ability to optimize this great location and excellent building space to attract more businesses Downtown,” Tomblin said. “EPE is honored to be part of the Downtown community, and we look forward to continuing to support its renaissance.”
George De La Torre, public relations manager, said El Paso Electric would sell the building and lease it back. About 400 El Paso Electric employees would stay Downtown in the top half of the building.
“Mostly everything that doesn’t relate to working out in the field,” De La Torre said.
The company is still talking to brokers and nothing has been signed, but it expects the sale to move quickly.
“Our idea is that we’re looking at working with a professional real estate management group that can revitalize this side of Downtown and that’s their expertise,” De La Torre said.
He said there are other businesses inside the Stanton Tower, including United Way of El Paso County, a call center and a law firm.
ADP was located in the Stanton Tower for about a year until 2007, when the company opened its Westside facility.
El Paso Electric purchased the building in 2008 and moved its corporate offices into it around that time.
The tower, which was formerly known as the Kayser Building, is on the southeastern side of Downtown, near the courthouses, Aztec Calendar Park and several law firms. The area is also home to bars and restaurants, including the Tap.
In 2022, Stanton Tower had an appraised value of $128,990,060, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District.
In an online listing for office space, Best Real Estate Management said Stanton Tower was built in 1980.
According to its website, the real estate management company is the current property manager for a number of Downtown buildings, including the Stanton Tower, United Bank building and WestStar Tower.
