The El Paso legislative delegation is making the community rounds to tout the wins coming from Austin to the borderland.
Last week, the El Paso Chamber hosted five El Paso state lawmakers during a legislative roundup at the El Paso Community Foundation Room in Downtown.
“It’s very important. The decisions they make in Washington, D.C., Austin and El Paso, have an impact on our business community,” said Elizabeth O’Hara, chair of the El Paso Chamber’s government relations committee.
The event was moderated by Richard Pineda, director of UTEP’s Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies, and sponsored by AT&T.
Here’s some of what the El Paso delegation said about the most recent legislative session.
On state Rep. Lina Ortega, who will not seek a fifth term
Rep. Joe Moody: “She advocated for young people to get involved in politics, helped raise a class of elected officials in this community that’s second to none. She spent hours at my side when I was 27, trying to run for this office and was the youngest member of this delegation. That’s no longer the case as I move to the senior side.”
Rep. Claudia Ordaz: “From what I’ve learned, being the newest one here, every member plays a specific role. Lina was there advocating not only for El Paso’s interests but for minority communities, democratic values, and it’s not easy.”
Sen. César Blanco: “If you know Lina Ortega you know she’s not done. She’ll be out there busy and working for our community.”
On successes and milestones
Rep. Mary Gonzalez: “We know the cancer center in El Paso was not just a six-month journey; it’s been years. El Paso leaders have said we needed to address a very serious gap in health care access. That path was started, then it was disrupted, and a lot of people felt that dream was dead.
“A lot of us felt we couldn’t let that dream die, that people deserve to have health care access. Every time we get on the plane, we see people traveling to get cancer treatments. Every single time. It was heartbreaking. Getting that initial cancer investment is going to save lives.”
Moody: “It’s become more difficult and challenging over time. The partisanship we so routinely see in Washington D.C. that has fully affected that process usually has steered away from the Capitol in Austin. That’s slowly crept into our political reality as well, and that becomes very challenging.
“Our mode of operation is to make sure we’re all on the same page when it comes to priority items for El Paso. Let’s talk about what we can do for UTEP, Texas Tech, the community college, health care and our public schools.”
Rep. Lina Ortega: “We have funding for a 50-bed psychiatric hospital. We have $65 million for the comprehensive cancer center. There was an increase in funding going to UTEP, Texas Tech.
"Everybody in the delegation was a strong supporter of the additional funding going toward the community college, because now there’s going to be a different metric that’s going to be used in terms of how our colleges are going to be funded. There’s been so much that’s been done in this past session that’s going to affect us directly.”
On lessons learned and political polarization
Ordaz: “When I served on City Council, it was very different. I absolutely loved it. It’s very constituent-heavy. You’re under a microscope all the time. Things in the state work a little slower. It takes a few sessions to get a big idea done. The state is very much relationship-driven, a lot of politics.
“I serve as vice chair of international relations and economic development. I always try to insert El Paso’s narrative, a different narrative, of what the border means and what it stands for. A lot of that rhetoric when we turn on the TV is a very bad narrative. There are real issues we’re facing. For us, we want to make sure we’re taking care of our people and telling that narrative of what the border really needs.”
Ortega: “It’s not easy coming from such a strong Democratic community and serving at the state Capitol because all of the top leadership are Republicans. Sometimes you have to tippy-toe in terms of what you’re doing in order to be effective.
“The group here has done such a great job in doing the tippy-toeing, and there have been a lot of good things that have happened for this community, even though we are a Democratic community.”
Blanco: “The far right and the far left are the ones getting all the attention. Those of us that are focusing on solutions, doing the hard work of diplomacy and statesmanship, we don’t get a lot of attention. And that’s OK. I think most of us up on the stage aren’t about how many ‘likes’ we get on Facebook or retweets we get.
“This delegation was able to secure hundreds of millions of dollars for this community, as Democrats. It speaks volumes about our collective approach. The House members do their stuff and they’re respected. When I walk across the chamber, you get that sense of leadership.”
