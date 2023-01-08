The Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division seized a record 873 pounds of fentanyl in 2022 – the equivalent of more than 9.8 million deadly doses.
“These seizures reflect our unwavering commitment to protecting the communities where we live and work, said Greg Millard, the special agent in charge of the El Paso Division, which includes West Texas and all of New Mexico.
The amount of the drug, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine, seized in 2022 is a 26% increase over the prior year.
“We started seeing the numbers in 2017, and every year it’s gone up,” said Carlos Briano, a public information officer at the DEA’s El Paso Division.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that binds itself to the body’s opioid receptors, which are areas in the brain that control pain and emotions, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Briano said fentanyl is a deadly threat not to just El Paso but the whole United States.
“Only about two milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person,” he said. “Two milligrams can fit on the tip of a pencil. A one-gram packet of sugar can amount to 500 potential lethal doses of fentanyl.”
In 2022, 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized by the DEA across the United States, along with more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder.
But where does it all come from?
Much of the fentanyl trafficked into the country has been produced by the Sinaloa and Jalisco, or CJNG, cartels as they have shifted away from naturally grown drugs. The fentanyl is mass-produced at secret factories in Mexico with chemicals sourced from China.
Briano said fentanyl pills have also become harder to distinguish from legitimate prescription pills.
“Our forensic chemist, in the early stages of fentanyl, could tell visually the difference,” Briano said, “But now, they’re so identical that they need to do a laboratory analysis to tell them apart.”
In 2021, a public safety alert was issued by the DEA warning of fake fentanyl prescription pills that look like OxyContin, Adderall, Xanax and other medications.
“For whatever reason, somebody seeks their medication from a friend or relative. They look at the internet or social media and are told it’s something like Adderall or OxyContin,” Briano said.
While the DEA does prevention education in El Paso, visiting schools, churches and other organizations, Briano said they need the community’s help to spread the word about the dangers of counterfeit pills and fentanyl.
“People need to talk to their loved ones about the importance of not taking something obtained illegally because it could be life or death,” he said.
In 2022, the El Paso Division also seized 3,485 pounds of methamphetamine, 91 pounds of heroin and 1,863 pounds of cocaine.
For more information about the dangers of fentanyl, go to dea.gov/onepill.
