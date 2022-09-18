The El Paso County Commissioners Court held an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss its response to the migrant surge that has overwhelmed federal immigration authorities.
The Border Patrol has released hundreds of migrants to the streets in El Paso. They have either been resting at local shelters or awaiting transportation and sleeping on the sidewalk.
“It is a federal situation that’s being put on our shoulders at the local level,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego after the meeting.
Commissioners announced that they are considering setting up a new processing center near the El Paso County Coliseum to relieve the backlog at mobile processing centers under the Paso Del Norte bridge in Downtown.
“We have 700 individuals under the bridge. We are accumulating maybe 200 every day, and we could hit 1,000 very quickly,” Samaniego said. “We are concerned about that, so we looked at the back of the Coliseum, which was a judging area that we use for agriculture. It hasn’t been used for some time, but it’s in really good condition, and we’ll be able to move the people away from under the bridge.”
The center would be able to hold 600 people. Samaniego said the idea is still being vetted.
“The area near the Coliseum will allow them more space and allow us to get them out of standing in the sun,” Samaniego said. “We’re going to be talking to the neighborhoods around there and explaining what we’re going to do to make sure that they don’t feel that they’re going to have an issue.”
Since the beginning of September, El Paso has had about 1,300 migrants crossing per day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.
Some of those crossing are Venezuelan nationals.
The mass migration from Venezuela dates to 2014 when more than 6 million citizens left the country due to economic instability and political turmoil.
County commissioners said they have met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to get more funding for transportation.
“Our problem is that they’re funding us extremely slowly,” Samaniego said.
He said the county had not been reimbursed by FEMA since their initial budget was spent in January 2022.
“We’re sending a proposal of $2 million and saying, ‘Hey, we need to get started quickly,’” Samaniego said.
County commissioners are scheduled to vote on Monday on a lease to establish a processing center near the El Paso International Airport.
Samaniego said they have worked hard to support migrants and the Border Patrol.
“If we are not careful, we are going to have an unmanageable crisis,” he said.
