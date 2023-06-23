As Texas tightens restrictions on transgender health care and bans certain “sexually oriented” performances – a move that LGBTQ+ rights groups say targets drag shows – El Paso City Council is pushing back.
On Tuesday, council passed a series of measures in support of LGBTQ+ people in El Paso. They include exploring the creation of an office of equality and working with the Borderland Rainbow Center to create a “One El Paso Safer Together” campaign.
This month, Gov. Greg Abbot signed bills that ban hormone and puberty blocker treatments for people under 18 and criminalize “sexually oriented” performances in front of minors. In response, City Council asked the El Paso Police Department to deprioritize the enforcement of “seeking gender-affirming care” and “drag bans in our city limits.”
“You have a state that has launched a full attack on transgender children and people, and these are really efforts to dismantle their safety,” said city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez.
She introduced the measures with city Rep. Henry Rivera. They were passed unanimously.
“It’s very troubling that people can’t live their lives like they want to live and live it peacefully,” Rivera said.
Some representatives voiced concerns about the measures before voting.
City Rep. Brian Kennedy said the council had already approved an item that directed the city manager to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Tracey Jerome, senior deputy city manager, said the city has had “recruiting challenges” to fill that position.
Kennedy also questioned giving police the directive to ignore state law.
“I am sensitive to this, and I am concerned about the legalities,” he said. “But I’m also concerned when we start directing police on how they should handle things under their enforcement.”
City Rep. Joe Molinar asked if the LGBTQ+ measures were inclusive of other groups, including veterans, elderly and disabled residents.
“If we’re going to do this right, we need to be doing it correctly,” Molinar said. “We need to include everybody.”
City staff is expected to return within 180 days with a plan for establishing the office of equality and an equality and inclusion board, including information on the cost and function. The council will vote to approve or reject the recommendations.
Amber Perez, interim director of the Borderland Rainbow Center, told El Paso Inc. they are grateful for the support of the El Paso City Council, but are racing against the clock to protect the future of El Pasoans who are transgender. The new state laws take effect Sept. 1.
“We understand that we cannot go against the state, but what we are going to do is ask a lot from law enforcement to deprioritize this,” said Perez.
Hernandez said she is aware that the Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1 and is committed to bringing something to council before that.
“While I respect that (the city) wanted 180 days to put together a concrete plan of action, it’s not fast enough for these families seeking relief and reassurance,” she said.
Lorena Edwards, a mother who spoke in front of the council, said the city’s only pediatric endocrinologist has already begun turning away transgender patients.
Edwards said her daughter was “crushed” last month when her puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy were stopped.
“How far do I have to move away from El Paso or Texas to keep my daughter safe?” she asked the council.
El Paso doctor Toni Ramirez said puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy are used for transgender and non-binary people who are looking to change and express themselves.
“Gender-affirming care has been deemed medically necessary by all medical and mental health institutions,” Ramirez said. “It’s just as important as providing medical care for somebody who has diabetes.”
