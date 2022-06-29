The El Paso Chamber has appointed Andrea Hutchins as the next chief executive of the 123-year-old organization.
The chamber’s board made the announcement Tuesday. She replaces former CEO David Jerome, who left in April to run the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Hutchins is slated to start Aug. 1, when she becomes the first-ever female CEO of the El Paso Chamber. With more than 1,400 members, the chamber is one of the region’s largest and most influential business groups.
Most recently, she was chief executive officer at Thomas P. Miller & Associates, a national consulting firm headquartered in Indianapolis, according to a news release.
Before that, Hutchins was the economic development director for El Paso County. She has also worked in positions at the Department of Defense, the city of Leavenworth, Kansas, and the U.S. Army.
Max Villaronga, chair of the chamber's board, said he was pleased to welcome Hutchins after an exhaustive search.
“Her international background as well as her El Paso connections – military, business, nonprofits, media, education and more – make her an ideal choice as the chamber’s next chief executive officer,” Villaronga said in a news release. “I know the board joins me in congratulating Andrea to this prestigious role and look forward to partnering with her as we build the presence and prestige of our great community.”
