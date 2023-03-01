Federal workplace safety authorities have recommended more than $290,000 in fines after an investigation revealed unsafe working conditions at a metal finishing and jewelry company in Downtown El Paso.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it had cited Arizona Traders Co., which does business as Siltec, for 12 serious violations and one willful violation.
“Arizona Traders Co. continues to ignore its responsibility to protect employees working with dangerous chemicals from potentially serious injuries, including permanent eye damage and possibly sight loss,” said Diego Alvarado, the OSHA area director in El Paso.
The business is the same one where on Sept. 7 the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office discovered 760 gallons of hazardous acid and base solution that was improperly stored. A hazmat team worked for more than seven hours to move the liquid into safe containers.
OSHA opened an investigation into Siltec’s workplace safety practices in September in response to a referral from the El Paso Fire Department, according to an OSHA spokesperson.
In a notice dated Feb. 27, the company was notified to pay the $292,693 in 15 working days. Siltec has the option to pay the fines and correct the issues, discuss the citation with OSHA or contest it.
The citations range from failing to provide required eyewash stations where employees work with hazardous chemicals to obstructed exits and electrical hazards.
