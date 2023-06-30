chall_2023_323_web.jpg

Ruben Mena presents at the luxury business pitch competition in May at the Yacht Club de Monaco. He recently became a member of the Princess Grace Foundation Guild, a New York City-based charity dedicated to the legacy of Princess Grace of Monaco. 

 Photo provided by YACHTNOTES

The luxury business is a growing global industry, and one El Paso-born entrepreneur has set his course into the sector through a new yacht charter software.

ium_mark_chall_2023_483_web.jpg

Ruben Mena, managing director of YACHTNOTES, with Manan Mehta, founder of Modernizing Processes, a software company in India that helped develop the software.
