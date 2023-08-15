Mayor Oscar Leeser speaks during a news conference Tuesday at City Hall with L&F Distribution executives, from left, Lisa Peisen, managing partner; Manny Gonzalez, director of operations; Tony LaMantia Jr., third generation family owner; Gonzalo Delgado, key accounts manager; and Russ Greene, general manager of the El Paso distribution facility.
L&F Distributors has outgrown its beverage distribution warehouse south of Cielo Vista Mall, so the family-owned company is investing more than $31 million to build a new facility.
“We’ve needed to expand quite a bit for a while as the number of individual packages we carry in our products has expanded,” Lisa Peisen, managing partner at L&F Distributors, told El Paso Inc. “Right now, we’re operating at about 75,000-square-feet. We’re moving to a 225,000-square-foot facility that includes our office space and our warehousing space.”
City Council approved a $1.3 million package of tax breaks Tuesday to support the company’s expansion.
Purchased in 1978 by Joe LaMantia Jr., L&F Distributors was founded as a family business with fewer than 20 employees. It now employs more than 1,200 people and distributes Bud Light and Budweiser, along with craft beer, wine, hard seltzer, spirits and many other beverages, in Texas and New Mexico.
The company’s new facility will be at 9525 Escobar, near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Loop 375. Construction is expected to finish by summer 2025.
At a news conference Tuesday morning, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and City Manager Cary Westin gathered with L&F Distributors executives to discuss the project.
“This partnership underscores El Paso and L&F Distributors’ shared goal of progress, development and improving the lives of our fellow citizens,” Leeser said. “I am grateful to L&F Distributors for choosing to invest and expand in El Paso. And I’m also excited to support their remarkable journey of a small, family-run business that is now a major employer supporting more than 1,200 jobs companywide.”
As part of the performance-based agreement approved by El Paso City Council, L&F Distributors agreed to retain 174 jobs and create 30 more. Wages for the positions will range from $17.69 to $47.57 per hour.
Westin told El Paso Inc. it’s important that the city continue to partner with longtime El Paso companies and support them. While L&F Distributors was founded in 1978 in McAllen, Texas, it began operating in El Paso about 15 years ago.
“This is a multigenerational company that has been in business since the ’70s, and they chose to do that business here in El Paso,” Westin said. “We look at this incentive as an investment. They’re going to not only retain their workforce but grow it, which we think is really important for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.