L&F Distributors has outgrown its beverage distribution warehouse south of Cielo Vista Mall, so the family-owned company is investing more than $31 million to build a new facility.

LandF_2.jpg

Mayor Oscar Leeser speaks during a news conference Tuesday at City Hall with L&F Distribution executives, from left, Lisa Peisen, managing partner; Manny Gonzalez, director of operations; Tony LaMantia Jr., third generation family owner; Gonzalo Delgado, key accounts manager; and Russ Greene, general manager of the El Paso distribution facility. 
