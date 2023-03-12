Powerbull Bat Co., an El Paso company that makes bats for Major League Baseball, has been purchased by Overfly Sports, based in Los Mochis, Mexico.
“We aligned in terms of philosophies on how to grow the business,” said Kurt Gross, co-owner of Powerbull Bat Co.
Raul Salazar launched Powerbull in 2003 in his garage near Chihuahua, Mexico. In 2019, the business moved to El Paso and Salazar partnered with Gross.
The El Paso facility, at 512 W. Paisano, is 4,800 square feet and produces about 2,700 bats a year.
“Our ability to work with the player to make any type of modification is necessary to have them at their highest peak of confidence when they step into the batter’s box,” Gross said. “That may be something like working with a player that had a hand injury or a broken finger. We would tweak his model and make the handle a little thicker to grip better.”
With only two employees, Gross said the company was struggling to keep up with demand.
“We were growing a lot on the professional level with a lot of professional baseball players,” he said. “We saw the trajectory that the brand was taking and knew it was going to be tough to keep up with the demand for the brand.”
Gross said they began looking for a buyer after the 2022 World Series.
Among the companies that approached them, Overfly was the best fit, Gross said. Overfly is a family-owned a baseball bat manufacturer that was founded in 2016.
“With Overfly being located in Mexico, it offers some advantages in the ability to produce bats at a competitive price,” Gross said. “They are also a little ahead of us in terms of global presence, having their licensing in countries like Korea and Japan.”
With Overfly’s resources, Gross said the El Paso facility can increase production to about 25,000 bats a year.
The financial details of the acquisition were not released.
Gross, who is now Overfly’s U.S. operations manager, said he remains involved in the production process, and reassures clients that they are the same maker, just under a different name.
“Every single pro player that I spoke with and let know about the acquisition told me, ‘Kurt, as long as you’re behind my bats, I know you’re taking care of me. I don’t really care what it’s called,’” Gross said, “And that meant a lot.”
Gross said his business partner, Salazar, took the opportunity to retire from the bat manufacturing business. He now works in the transportation business in Odessa, Texas.
Given their roots in El Paso, Gross wanted to make sure the company would still have operations here after the acquisition.
“It was important for us to be able to put El Paso on the map in our own way, making bats from here that are used around the world,” Gross said. “We’ll grow our footprint here now with Overfly’s as well.”
Overfly Sports has plans to expand the El Paso facility soon and is considering opening a larger retail outlet in the coming years.
