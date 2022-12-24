As humans struggle with a ferocious flu, cold, COVID and RSV season, their furry friends are facing a virus of their own.
There have been outbreaks of canine influenza, or dog flu, in many states, including California, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and Texas, according to researchers at Merck Animal Health.
With cases surging nationwide but not yet in El Paso, leaders of animal shelters in El Paso say they are preparing.
“We could physically treat everybody that gets the flu as far as that goes,” Loretta Hyde, founder of Animal Rescue League of El Paso, said about the possibility of a flu outbreak at her shelter. “I’m always concerned that something can come through and there’s no vaccine or no protocol treatment for it.”
Dr. Tony Chacon, a veterinarian at El Paso Animal Services, said canine influenza is a respiratory virus that can easily spread between animals.
“The most common strains for this virus are H3N2 and H3N8,” said Chacon, adding that the virus is not transmissible to humans.
How does someone distinguish canine influenza from other viruses like parvo?
Chacon said pet owners should look for signs of coughing and sneezing or, in worse cases, symptoms of pneumonia.
“It can get to the point where the dog can become lethargic and anorexic; they’re not eating,” he said.
Canine influenza is rarely fatal, Chacon said, and is typically mild for most dogs. Immunocompromised dogs, like very young puppies or older dogs, are at a higher risk for severe symptoms.
Chacon said there are no treatments for flu in the early stages of coughing or sneezing. He recommends pet owners just take care of their sick pooches as they recover on their own.
“Just a bit of TLC is what I would say,” Chacon said. “If they sound a bit congested you can run the shower on hot, without putting the dog in the hot shower, and have them sit in the bathroom to help open up their airways.”
If the symptoms get worse and there are signs of pneumonia, that’s when it’s time to go to the local veterinarian.
“At the vet, they will be treated appropriately with, usually, supportive care,” Chacon said. “They could use fluid therapy to help support the body, and then use antibiotics to treat any secondary bacterial infections.”
Many dogs recover within a few days or a few weeks.
Chacon and Hyde said they have not seen any flu outbreaks in El Paso yet, but canine influenza can spread rapidly through shelters.
“We would have to shut things down and stop taking in more dogs and cats until we get whatever disease is going through the kennel under control,” Hyde said, including adoptions.
Most animal shelters have quarantine areas to house dogs that have canine influenza, canine parvovirus, canine distemper, COVID-19 or other infectious disease.
Over the last few months, Hyde said, they were able to treat 23 cases of parvo with the resources they have.
For shelters like Law N’ Paws, which has about 80 dogs, it’s important to make sure dogs are healthy before they are brought in.
“Since we’re focused on rescuing dogs from animal cruelty, their immediately taken to the vet,” said Vanessa Acosta, director of Law N’ Paws. “We give them a full health check with vaccines, because of the abuse and neglect that they’ve gone through. We don’t move forward until we are cleared from the doctor.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
