Eaton, a power management company that opened a factory in El Paso in 2019, plans to spend $80 million to expand its El Paso operations.
The company announced Tuesday that it is buying a new facility and expects to create 600 jobs.
Asked if the company was planning to purchase the Helen of Troy headquarters in Northwest El Paso, Alex Mora, manager of the El Paso Eaton plant, said the facility is a strong candidate. El Paso Inc. reported last month that Helen of Troy was under contract with a buyer that was rumored to be Eaton.
“That still is not finalized so that could change,” Mora told El Paso Inc. “That’ll be announced by corporate communications, we’re thinking, within maybe the next month.”
Details of the transaction have not been disclosed, but Eaton says its total capital investment in the expansion is $80 million.
Company executives, city leaders and economic development officials gathered at the Blue Flame Building in Downtown Tuesday to announce the expansion.
“They’ll have the largest manufacturing footprint in North America for their company, that’s something huge for us,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser.
Eaton, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, produces electrical products at its El Paso factory.
“If you were to go to Lowe’s right now and wanted a switch or an outlet, you’re going to find only Eaton products there,” Mora said.
On Aug. 30, Helen of Troy told El Paso Inc. that the company had entered into a contract with a buyer of its building in Northwest El Paso. The only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso, Helen of Troy said it would remain in El Paso but would be moving to a new facility as it restructures.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Eaton had committed to spend $2.3 million to train El Pasoans to work at its existing facility on the Eastside. He also confirmed Eaton’s plans to expand into the Helen of Troy facility at 1 Helen of Troy Plaza.
“They’re moving into the former Helen of Troy, which is really an incredible facility,” Leeser said. “It’s a jewel of our community and they can continue to use that facility to manufacture technology.”
Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, a group that leads business recruitment efforts for the private sector in El Paso, said the region’s manufacturing industry is growing. Right now, more than 330,000 people work in manufacturing jobs here, he said.
“We are currently about 4,000 jobs short of the New York, Tri-State area for the fourth largest manufacturing hub in North America,” Barela said. “At this current rate, I believe that by the end of the year, we may surpass that.”
Mora said Eaton has more than 300 employees in El Paso, and the expansion will increase that number to about 900.
The positions include production associates, inspectors, testers, material handlers and technicians. Mora said starting wages range from $17 to $20 per hour with health and vacation benefits.
“We can train for these positions. But there are some jobs, if you’re talking about the engineers and the techs in terms of background, that’s different,” Mora said. “For example, we’re working with Western Tech to take advantage of some of their wiring programs and certification programs and leverage them.”
Eaton has posted job openings in El Paso on its website and other platforms, including Salary.com, Chegg Internships and The Muse. It’s not clear whether those positions are related to the new facility.
“There’s a lot of business driving growth in the electrical space, and Eaton happens to be the company with its values that really drives employee satisfaction,” Mora said.
