City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, second from left, joined city officials, library staff, residents and kids to cut the ribbon to celebrate the reopening and renovation of the Jose Cisneros Cielo Vista Library.
The $264,800 project was funded by the quality of life bond program approved by El Paso voters in 2012. The library is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.