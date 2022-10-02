Several El Paso favorites are finding new life on Texas Ave. as Downtown development spurs growth to the east.
Salt + Honey Bakery Café, a staple near the Five Points neighborhood in Central El Paso, is planning to move to the four-story building under renovation at 1125 Texas.
“We’ll have more room for private events, if people want to do showers, bridal showers, and we don’t have a ton of space for that,” said Maggie Asfahani, owner of Salt + Honey.
The restaurant will be on the first floor of the building, Asfahani said, and the move is planned for some time in the first quarter of 2023.
Asfahani said the new spot on Texas would give customers more options for parking than the current location at 801 N. Piedras.
She said the restaurant has kind of outgrown its space, and that it has a different vibe from some of the other surrounding businesses, which include a number of bars.
“I feel like we have an established brand,” Asfahani said. “Some come from Las Cruces, T or C, that have doctor’s appointments. We’re not really worried about the move. We’ll take our customers and get some new ones as well.”
Asfahani said the new space will have a covered patio, full bar and will be easing into dinner service.
The restaurant is one of several changes and newcomers to the Texas Avenue area. There’s signage for new businesses, including Lost in El Paso, a local clothing line. El Paso Inc. opened its offices just off Texas a couple of years ago in a renovated warehouse at 209 Noble.
There’s also a stretch of city offices, architecture offices and more that bring a diverse crowd of visitors to the avenue during the day.
The avenue is now home to Lowbrow Palace, a concert venue at 1006 Texas. Lowbrow, which was once by the University of Texas at El Paso, celebrated its grand opening on Texas in September.
“I’ve always loved Downtown,” said Patrick McNeil, co-founder of Lowbrow. “We’re also producers of Neon Desert and had an early infatuation with Downtown and Texas. I really feel like this area is going to be huge for future growth, and we wanted to be an establishing point in that.”
McNeil said the daytime crowd in Downtown doesn’t negatively impact the shows at the venue, and that there’s always plenty of parking.
Brian Chavez, co-founder of Lowbrow, said they turned to Downtown when looking for a new venue. Lowbrow first came to the Texas Avenue area in 2019 with outdoor concerts.
Today, Lowbrow has an indoor and outdoor venue with a total capacity of 1,100.
“It gives us access to people all over the city,” Chavez said. “In the heart of Downtown, there’s not a lot of land available. Going out just a little out of it made it possible.”
Susie Saucedo, owner of Craft Rhythm and Brews, a brewery at 1301 Texas, said she was glad when Lowbrow opened. The concert venue has drawn more nighttime crowds looking for places like breweries to visit before or after shows.
“Hopefully other businesses will want to make it a destination,” Saucedo said.
Her husband, Fred Saucedo, is the head brewer at Craft Rhythm and Brews. The spot has been open since November 2020. Fred Saucedo said the pandemic made an impact and slowed the growth that was happening on Texas.
He said it was difficult opening and working through the permitting process, but that he hopes the Texas area can start having street festivals and other events to bring in more crowds.
“A lot of conversation is about how El Paso has lost a bit of its cultural identity and doesn’t celebrate heritage, no street festivals,” Fred Saucedo said. “We don’t have that really cool entertainment district. Texas could be part of that, and people are missing that in El Paso.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
