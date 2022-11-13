California-based The 99 Store has made its entry into the El Paso market with its first location, at 1000 S. Stanton in Downtown.
The store opened in November in the old spot of Silva’s Grocery Store, which closed at the end of 2019 after over 100 years in business.
Bradley Throckmorton, market director for The 99 Store, said the company saw an opportunity in El Paso.
“It’s aligned with company values. We love the rich culture there, inviting and friendly people, and that’s what we look for when we look at locations,” Throckmorton said. “We create a relationship with the community.”
The 99 Store was founded in 1982 and has around 400 locations in Texas, Nevada, Arizona and California.
The location is steps away from the U.S.-Mexico bridge, and draws in shoppers from both sides. At the store last week, there were shoppers browsing casually and stocking up.
The 99 Store offers more produce and fresh food items than most dollar stores. At the El Paso location last week, the store was stocked up with everything from eggplant to almond milk creamers.
There’s also aisles of home goods, decorations, toys, small electronics, food and more at a variety of price points.
In an email, a company spokesperson said The 99 Store works to welcome cross-border shoppers to their locations, including in El Paso.
During October’s grand opening, the store featured mariachis, folklorico dancers, gas card giveaways and more.
Throckmorton declined to provide details on how much investment the company put into the El Paso location, but said crowds have been good.
“We’re very thrilled with the outcome since we’ve opened,” Throckmorton said. “Foot traffic was extremely high, and met all the expectations I had.”
Dollar and discount stores are pretty much everywhere in El Paso. Dollar General, which also owns Dollar Tree, lists 31 El Paso locations on its website. There are at least five Family Dollar locations across the city.
There are also newcomers to the market, including Five Below and Black Fridays.
Throckmorton said there’s competition in every sector, including discount stores.
“A lot of others are single price points, and it keeps them to only providing certain items. We have great items at many different price points.”
