A reader asks: Are there any updates on the Downtown deck plaza? The last news story was in December 2021.
The city of El Paso has been gathering public input since it secured a $900,000 federal grant in December 2021 to fund a feasibility study for building a deck plaza over Interstate 10.
The first phase of the study, which is being conducted by Las Cruces-based engineering firm Stantec, is expected to be completed in May. The deck plaza, which has been discussed for more than five years, would bridge Downtown and the historic Sunset Heights neighborhood.
Later this month, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation is hosting a series of open house meetings to gather input and feedback.
“We hope that they can come learn about the vision and goals while sharing any concerns they have around it,” Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, told El Paso Inc.
The foundation created the Deck Park Plaza Foundation to help guide the planning and community input process.
The meetings are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pebble Hills Regional Command Center on Feb. 27, Westside Regional Command Center on Feb. 28 and on the 17th floor of the Blue Flame Building on March 1.
Interest in a deck plaza, also sometimes called a deck park, started around 2018 when the Texas Department of Transportation introduced Reimagine 1-10 –
a multibillion-dollar project to rebuild much of the interstate through El Paso.
“I-10 needs to be replaced because it’s old,” said Ted Houghton, chair of the El Paso Chamber Mobility Coalition and former chair of the Texas Transportation Commission. “You don’t just pour down concrete and say it’s a done deal. It has been over 60 years, and the road is deteriorating.”
In September 2021, the Texas Transportation Commission added the Segment 2 freeway widening project to its 2022 Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year plan that lays out the state agency’s priorities. Segment 2 runs more than five miles from Executive to Copia.
Jennifer Wright, TxDOT spokesperson, said the project, also known as Downtown 10, will add a fourth lane to the segment.
“There is a lack of lane continuity there, where it goes from four lanes to three lanes then to four again,” Wright said.
TxDOT is conducting an environmental impact study and gathering public input.
Eduardo Calvo, executive director of the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the Downtown 10 project is not a done deal.
“I’ll be the person to say that we need the highway project, but public involvement is very important,” Calvo said.
While the proposed deck park has become a priority for some community leaders, it has not been added to TxDOT’s final plans for the Downtown 10 project and would be funded separately.
“We will work with their designers to make sure that our design doesn’t preclude their project and instead support it,” Wright said.
Remaking I-10 through Downtown is one of the trickiest segments of Reimagine I-10. It’s also the segment that has sparked the most opposition from residents and officials concerned about the impact expanding the interstate would have on the surrounding neighborhoods.
“I’m concerned about the increased noise, vibration and particulate matter in the air that can come from this project,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout, whose precinct includes Downtown. “If we’re going to be asked to support something like this, we need to understand what’s really going on.”
“I’m concerned about the increased noise, vibration and particulate matter in the air that can come from this project,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout, whose precinct includes Downtown. “If we’re going to be asked to support something like this, we need to understand what’s really going on.”
To add the fourth lane, Stout said TxDOT initially proposed acquiring and demolishing more than 200 properties around the segment. While that number has decreased to fewer than 13 buildings, Stout is still skeptical.
“If you drive down that stretch of the highway on any day, you’re not going to find much traffic congestion,” Stout said, “If there is any traffic at all that’s slowing down the Downtown area, it’s coming from traffic that is at the Spaghetti Bowl.”
Stout likes the idea of building a deck park but does not support widening I-10 through Downtown and the historic Sunset Heights neighborhood. He questions why the deck park has to be built alongside the Downtown 10 project.
“I would love to have more green space in the Downtown area but widening the highway can bring more traffic and pollution Downtown while reducing property values,” Stout said, “I don’t think Downtown property owners, like hotels or offices, want to see that.”
Yellen said the deck park cannot be built over I-10 as it is now because the current highway infrastructure would not support its weight.
“It makes sense from a cost-benefit perspective to align the project with the timing of the work on I-10,” Yellen said. “We’d have the opportunity for TxDOT to support the structures that are underneath the cap, from retaining walls to the bridges that they’ll reconstruct.”
Yellen said they do not have an expected timeline for when it all be finished but encourages El Pasoans to get involved in the process.
“The park can be a great addition to our community,” Yellen said. “I’m hopeful that we can figure out all the pieces and get things done right to make it a reality.”
For more information, visit DowntownDeckPlaza.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.