Downtown CVS pharmacy closing

CVS is closing its Downtown store, above, which was the drugstore chain’s first in El Paso when it opened in 2013. The 1910 building at 201 N. Mesa was renovated by the company and was where Mexican revolutionaries Pancho Villa and Pascual Orozco were photographed having ice cream in 1911. In those days, it was known as Elite Confectionary. The CVS store, which is one of 13 locations in El Paso, is scheduled to close on July 15, according to a statement provided by CVS. Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS at 5305 Montana, and store employees have been offered comparable roles at other CVS pharmacies, the company says.
