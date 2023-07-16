If you’re reading this, drink some water.
Though a seemingly endless heatwave roasts El Paso, the water keeps flowing. The Rio Grande is full, orchards are getting irrigated and utility workers are looking to the future of water for the region.
El Paso has garnered national attention for its diversified water strategies. Groundwater preservation and recharges, desalination, reclamation and conservation have helped the city avoid the worst as development booms.
“Our aquifers here in town are healthy,” said Scott Reinert, water resources manager for El Paso Water. “But as we grow we need additional supplies into the future. One of the lessons learned in the 1980s is that we will manage what we have, and that does consider how much we can pump from these aquifers. We have a good awareness of that.”
But it wasn’t always like that. From the 1950s through the ’80s, Reinert said, the first response for any water issue was to pump more from the Hueco Bolson, a major aquifer east and west of the Franklin Mountains.
“At the beginning of the 1980s, we began to experience a water level decline we thought was excessive and saw water salinity increases,” Reinert said. “We attempted to drill wells in the state of New Mexico. Our mindset was groundwater and more groundwater. That was our day of reckoning.”
In the late ’80s, El Paso was warned that its quality water supply would come up short in 20 years. El Paso was also pressed to ensure its water availability as the Department of Defense considered investing billions of dollars to expand Fort Bliss.
Ed Archuleta, the former CEO of El Paso Water, implemented a 50-year plan to help ensure El Paso’s water future.
Now, the culture has shifted. El Paso has embraced its desert predicament, and El Paso Water’s diversification plan is in full swing. It has been seen as a model as a historic drought grips the West and cities like Phoenix place limits on some growth and states such as California dramatically cut water use.
A healthy river flow also impacts El Paso’s water consumption. In good years, a full Rio Grande means less pressure on the region’s other water sources.
In turn, a full Rio Grande depends on snowpack in the San Juan mountains of south-central Colorado, where the river begins.
Reinert said those mountains received 500 inches of snow last winter, about 120% of the normal snowpack. Previous years have seen about 70%.
That means water in the Rio Grande in El Paso was released earlier this year, in May, and will be shut off later than usual, in October.
El Paso’s monsoon season is slowly rolling in, but the region remains hot and dry. Through June, El Paso received less than an inch of precipitation for the year, though some pockets across the city may have seen more.
Typically, about 45% of El Paso’s surface water comes from the Rio Grande, according to the utility. About 29% comes from the Hueco Bolson aquifer, 19% from the Mesilla Bolson aquifer and 7% from the Kay Bailey Hutchison desalination plant.
The world’s largest, the desalination plant was among the factors that led to the Army’s decision in 2005 to expand Fort Bliss.
El Paso Water is now moving forward with plans to build an advanced water purification facility, which will purify treated wastewater from homes and businesses and put it back in the city water lines for drinking. Construction is expected to start next year, and it will be one of the first in the country.
Starting around 2040, El Paso Water plans to begin importing water pumped from the Bone Spring-Victorio Peak aquifer, a 713-square-mile water source near the Guadalupe Mountains.
Over the past decade, El Paso Water has spent millions purchasing ranchland near Dell City, a town of just under 400 in Hudspeth County, east of El Paso.
Reinert said the West Texas land bought by El Paso Water is being leased and farmed.
“We have some very progressive, innovative techniques we’re implementing out there. We’re conserving water as we irrigate and being efficient with resources,” Reinert said.
Roots and futures
In the 1960s, Laura Lynch used to love coming to El Paso. As a country kid growing up in Dell City, it was a treat to be in a big town.
Lynch grew up on CL Ranch, about 90 miles east of El Paso. Her family’s ranch was one of several purchased by El Paso Water.
During her childhood El Paso visits, she remembers most of the city only going as far east as the airport. But as the city grew, so did its need for reliable water sources.
“Being in the desert, there’s no choice but to be very innovative and aggressive about preserving water,” Lynch said.
Lynch’s childhood ranch, like other properties in Dell City, gets its water from the Bone Spring-Victorio Peak aquifer. During the growing seasons, Lynch said Dell City is lush.
“All the same irrigation is going on as it always did,” Lynch said. “The well my grandfather dug in 1950 is still one of the best wells in the valley. You could pump 7,000 gallons a minute, 365 days a year if you wanted to.”
Lynch is now in Fort Worth but is still connected to Dell City and West Texas. She said she’s seen innovative products come out of ranch land in Dell City, despite its small and aging population.
“El Paso Water is very friendly to do leases with,” Lynch said. “If people are interested in going out there, doing farming, ranching, they’ve made it easy to do it.”
