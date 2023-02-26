Longtime El Paso urologist Dr. Jeffrey Spier says the doctors in his practice are always busy.
“You ready for this? On average, our urologists are seeing upwards of 45 to 50 patients a day,” says Spier, who was the 2022 president of the El Paso County Medical Society. “We just cannot keep up with the volume, and at some point, something has got to give.”
Nationwide, 47% of urologists reported burnout, according to Medscape’s latest report published earlier this month. The stress extends across the medical industry, and El Paso is no exception.
A survey published last year in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, a peer-reviewed journal, found a “dramatic increase in burnout and decrease in satisfaction with work-life integration occurred in U.S. physicians between 2020 and 2021.”
It is a trend that is worsened in El Paso by a decades-long shortage of medical professionals, and the region has lagged behind other communities of its size in many socio-economic and health measures.
Burnout has been an unspoken issue as doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are often hesitant to talk about it. But the topic is under a spotlight now due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the strain it put on medical professionals.
The pandemic also highlighted the lack of doctors in El Paso.
El Paso County, with a population of 868,000, has 1,705 doctors, according to the Texas Medical Board. By comparison Bexar County, with a population of 2 million, has 6,564 doctors. Travis County, with a population of 1.3 million, has 4,421 doctors.
“El Paso is a very difficult place to recruit physicians,” Spier says.
Dr. Gary Floyd, president of the Texas Medical Association, says doctor burnout is a layered issue.
“A lot of people have said that it’s a mental health problem, but they don’t address the main drivers of burnout,” Floyd says.
Day to day, doctors are increasingly consumed by administrative work, including electronic health records and insurance paperwork. In addition, Floyd says, insurance companies are demanding prior authorization for a growing number of treatments and medications.
“Prior authorization is a way that these companies can hold on to those dollars longer as it makes interest for them, but delays care for patients,” Floyd says, which can change what a doctor prescribes for their patients. “Sometimes it has jeopardized a patient’s health; yet these prior authorizations seem to increase.”
A doctor can experience burnout at any point in their career, and Floyd says they may decide to practice part-time or just retire.
Doctors do often work with advanced practice providers — nurse practitioners and physician assistants — to help with duties, including managing a patient’s chronic disease or advising them on health issues.
The average overhead in a medical practice — revenue that does not go into the doctor’s pocket — is about 70%, according to Colorado-based Medical Group Management Association. Overhead items include paying staff salaries and facility expenses.
“The cost of running a medical business has gone up by more than 40%,” Floyd says, and added that hospitals and long-term care facilities saw a 60% increase.
Spier says advanced practice practitioners should be given more responsibilities.
“With the proper training and expertise, there is a place for that to take some of the burden off of physicians.” Spier says.
To combat burnout, he says they need more doctors in different neighborhoods to divide the number of patients seen. To accomplish that, there needs to be more accredited programs that produce young doctors.
Since 2013, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has been expanding and producing more doctors, some of whom choose to practice in El Paso.
According to the university’s website, TTUHSC El Paso has graduated more than 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers.
“We went from 40 medical students to over 400 medical students at the university’s school of medicine in the last decade,” says Dr. Sarah Martin, chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at TTUHSC El Paso.
To keep those doctors in El Paso, Texas Tech offers residency programs for many specialties, including emergency medicine, family medicine, surgery, psychiatry and neurology.
Even though universities like Texas Tech develop homegrown talent, Spier says keeping them here can be hard because pay in El Paso is often not competitive.
“Everyone wants to go to major metropolitan cities,” he says.
According to Salary.com, a compensation market data website, a doctor’s pay averages $259,508, for positions including urologists, hospitalists and optometrists.
The average doctor pay is $294,764 in larger Texas cities like Dallas and is $301,885 in Houston.
“Ninety-five percent of my group members have local roots,” Spier says. “We are kind of a hidden gem here. Colleagues that move here from other places fall in love with the community as a whole and the medical community.”
Floyd says physician burnout is something that medical professionals need to tackle as a group.
“A single frustrated physician crying out in the wilderness gets very little done,” Floyd says. “It’s a slow, arduous process and it can be frustrating, but dealing with several things in burnout needs to be done as a collective.”
Spier says it is important, now more than ever, for the entire medical industry to acknowledge and solve doctor burnout.
“We have to work with local, state and national organizations to figure out how to decrease the burden of our workload somehow,” he says, “Because at the end of the day, it’s patient care that will suffer.”
Reporting contributed by Robert
Gray.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
