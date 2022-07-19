ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The Roswell incident has been one of the most thoroughly researched and debated mysteries in the history of the UFO phenomenon and among the most enduring.
Roswell marked the 75th anniversary of the alleged 1947 UFO crash on July 7, with the debate over what occurred here far from settled.
That hasn’t been for a lack of digging. For decades now, journalists, authors, documentary film crews and others fascinated by the incident have unearthed and publicized countless bits of information and artifacts of that time.
Along the way, they’ve brought attention to many pieces of Roswell history, such as the July 1947 front pages of the Roswell Daily Record that recorded initial reports of the incident along with a follow-up version of events presented by the military that some now view as one of history’s greatest cover-ups.
The intensity of focus placed on the Roswell incident for three-quarters of a century has led some to posit that most contemporaneous records have already been scrutinized. But one piece of local history recently uncovered provides an interesting companion to those iconic 1947 headlines the public has become familiar with — while adding yet more pages to a still-growing historical record.
The Roswell Morning Dispatch, a long-defunct sister newspaper of the Roswell Daily Record, was published in the mornings from 1928-1950. The Dispatch covered the news of the day, and as such, it carried accounts in July 1947 of the unfolding events related to the alleged recovery of a crashed “Flying Disk” outside Roswell, along with the military’s explanations for what had occurred.
Its historical headlines were discovered among archived editions of the newspaper, the Daily Record reported.
Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for the UK Ministry of Defense, said discovery of the old headlines holds significance for researchers and others interested in the phenomenon.
“It’s a fascinating piece of history that time had forgotten,” Pope said. “It just shows that 75 years after the Roswell incident, there are still discoveries to be made in the archives.”
He added, “Any historian will tell you that going back to the original sources is priceless when it comes to getting an insight into what happened and how those people involved were reacting and perceiving things, and what the feeling was in the local community.
“This is just an amazing glimpse into Roswell in 1947 — which was ground zero for this mystery that still endures to this day.”
Barbara Beck, publisher of the Roswell Daily Record, said that bringing a new resource to light for researchers is something the paper’s staff is excited about.
“It has taken over 70 years for the Roswell Morning Dispatch with its unique articles and headlines to be discovered while looking through our newspaper’s archives,” she said. “The Dispatch was originally owned by my family and it’s very exciting that we now have a new primary resource to further understand the history of New Mexico and its undiscovered stories.”
The Roswell Daily Record headlines related to the 1947 UFO incident have, for some time, been federally trademarked. Beck added that the Roswell Morning Dispatch accounts have also now been trademarked, meaning they can’t be reproduced without permission.
Pope, who will travel to Roswell in July to participate in the Daily Record’s Roswell Incident event, part of the city’s UFO Festival, said he hopes discovery of the old Dispatch headlines reminds people that historical records could still be out there, waiting to be discovered. Such a discovery could, as the much anticipated 75th anniversary of the incident nears, help shed new light on what happened in 1947.
“The fact that Roswell will be the focus of world attention again, is almost like ... a sort of final chance to maybe solve the mystery, one way or the other, for good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.