Discount stores boom: What’s behind the retail trend

Prices are soaring nationwide, and discount retail stores in El Paso are capitalizing on the opportunity to grow and attract more cash-strapped shoppers.
Foot traffic at discount stores in El Paso from January through May was up about 20% compared to the same period last year, according to data provided by Placer.ai, a location analytics company.
“The impact of inflation and rising gas prices creates an added benefit for value-oriented retailers,” says Ethan Chernosfsky, vice president of marketing at Placer.ai. “Combine this with their existing popularity and expanding retail footprint, and the opportunity for these segments is very significant.”
Discount stores like Ross and Five Below, as well as dollar stores, are growing especially fast in the borderland. The data shows visits to discount stores in El Paso in May were up 17.6% compared to last year – about double the growth in visits across the state and nation.
Placer.ai uses mobile data from devices to analyze customer behavior for retailers and other businesses.
Five Below, a national chain of discount stores, has been expanding across the city. Its most recent location opened at the Fountains at Farah a year ago. Dollar Store and Family Dollar have more than 70 stores in El Paso.
Adam Frank, president of real estate developer River Oaks Properties, says El Paso’s retail market has always been a hidden gem.
“A lot of people don’t know how great the sales are because it’s very hard to quantify the Mexican consumer sales,” he says.
Tom Fullerton, an economist at the University of Texas at El Paso, says the retail economy in El Paso is so large because it draws shoppers from nearby Mexico and New Mexico.
“El Paso tracks a lot of customer traffic from northern Mexico and also from southern New Mexico,” he says. “There’s more retail activity on a per capita basis (in El Paso) than there typically is in most other metropolitan economies in Texas.”
David Kaufmann is the owner of the El Paso-based discount store chain Black Fridays. His business model, he says, was new to El Paso when he opened the first store in 2019. Now he has four locations, including one in Denver, Colorado.
His stores have fixed prices on specific days. They range from $1 on Wednesdays to $15 on Fridays, when new products are stocked. Customers often line up before the doors open each morning to snag the best products.
“We saw a great opportunity,” Kaufmann says. “We saw others outside of the region doing this and thought that El Paso would be a great place to bring this (business model).”
He says his products come from big name overstocked warehouses like Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Amazon.
Another factor driving the popularity of discount stores, says Andy Moreno, vice president of El Paso commercial real estate developer Mimco, is the median household income in the region.
“With El Paso’s household median income trailing the national average by $15,000 to $20,000 historically, it’s only natural that the national discount retailers such as Dollar Tree, Ross and newcomer Five Below continue to grow out their presence in the Sun City,” Moreno says.
He expects the discount store trend to continue.
“With inflation soaring and continued uncertainty about the economy, I’m certain the discount retailers’ earnings reports will be one of the few bright spots in the markets as we head into the second half of 2022,” he says.
