Just off Horizon Boulevard, between Darrington Road and Rodman Street, there are 94 acres of untouched land in Horizon City.
The Town of Horizon City and El Paso County are working to guide the development of a town center on the land in the fast-growing commuter town, which has ballooned east of El Paso.
The Horizon City Council adopted a tax increment reinvestment zone, also known as a TIRZ, two years ago. The funding will help to support the creation of the town center as a transit-oriented development, meaning it is designed to be pedestrian-friendly and will be centered on public transit, such as bus stops.
“If you imagine a Colonia, that’s basically what we have in the middle of Horizon City right now,” said Teresa Quezada, the project’s consulting capital improvement program manager, referring to unincorporated areas in the region that often lack basic living necessities. “We started looking at how to plan for orderly growth in this area, how we can spur that and what way to do that to get greater value for the land.”
In the 1960s, the Horizon Corporation, from which the city got its name, purchased large tracts of land and sold them to thousands of people worldwide.
Now as the city of 33,000 people grows, it constantly faces issues of being landlocked in a desert sea of fragmented ownership. The land was purchased without any streets, water, sewer or other infrastructure.
“That piece of land is literally the heart of Horizon City,” said El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, whose precinct includes Horizon City. “The problem is that it’s been difficult to develop if it doesn’t have any infrastructure.”
Holguin is working on the project with Horizon officials, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Ruben Gonzalez, the county tax assessor-collector. She said their efforts are aimed at spurring economic development that will increase property valuations.
“But more than anything, it’ll activate a piece of land that has been sitting there for decades,” Holguin said.
A TIRZ is an economic development tool designed to attract new investment to an area. When property values increase within the TIRZ boundaries, the additional property tax revenues go to the TIRZ to be reinvested in the area.
Before adopting the TIRZ in December of 2020, Horizon and the county met with stakeholders and sent notices to every property owner within the boundaries.
“We went through the processes and the public processes without opposition,” Quezada said, adding that they continue to have public hearings to give updates and receive feedback.
The town center will have buildings with a mix of uses, including housing, work and retail.
“What we’re looking at, at its very core, is much denser development and two- to three-story buildings that give more value to that land,” Quezada said.
The town center development will include access to bus transit systems.
“One is a circulator route that connects Horizon to Socorro so people who live in both communities can travel for shopping, health facilities and employment centers without necessarily going into Downtown El Paso,” Quezada said.
They are also hoping to develop an express route to the University of Texas at El Paso.
“The route would probably go to the Glory Road Transit Terminal,” Quezada said. “It would take a student about as long to get there as if they were driving, except they wouldn’t be.”
Horizon City is in the first phase of the development, which includes prioritizing infrastructure projects like streets and sewers. Quezada hopes to see the town center fully developed by around 2030.
The Horizon City Economic Development Corp., or EDC, is considering creating incentives to attract private development to the town center.
“Depending on the project, we may offer to Horizon a different incentive than your standard property tax rebates and permit waivers,” said Eddie Garcia, executive director of Horizon City EDC.
“I’m extremely excited for something like this to happen,” Garcia added. “I think it’s something that people can certainly enjoy for future generations.”
