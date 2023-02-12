Efforts to transform 22 acres of the Vista Hills Country Club golf course into a rental home community continued last week.
Avanta, a rental home development company affiliated with El Paso-based Hunt Companies, held a meeting Thursday for residents and businesses near the proposed 200 rental home community.
The meeting, held at Hanks High School, was full and featured speakers from Avanta, as well as Vista Hills Country Club equity members and an attorney. The meeting included audience questions.
Avanta first shared its plans to explore the redevelopment of a portion of the ailing golf course with El Paso Inc. in December. The development of the parcel is dependent upon a declaratory ruling from a judge in the 243rd District Court.
The ruling is to clarify whether the 22 acres are part of the covenant on the deed of the golf course that restricts its usage to golf.
A website has been set up with FAQs about the proposed project and process at vhccdevelopment.com.
The golf course closed in 2019. Vista Hills Country Club still owns the pool and cabana and golf course land. It recently sold the clubhouse to El Paso 601 Texas LLC.
Stanley Santos, vice president of the Vista Hills Country Club board, said the board had received three other offers to purchase the course but those wanted to develop all 160 acres.
“Avanta was the only developer interested in creating a development that wasn’t so invasive and respected the development of the existing neighborhood and the 81.5 acres of the covenant,” Santos said.
The sale of the 22 acres would help the country club address its debt, develop a community that could increase the tax base, take care of issues related to homeless encampments along the eighth and ninth holes and attract a golf course operator.
“At least three operators have approached us about running the golf course, but they walked when they found out there was a lien,” Santos said.
To seek a declaratory judgment, a suit had to be filed that names hundreds of property owners that abut the 22-acre parcel.
Meeting hosts last week made clear that the suit is not seeking money or property from anybody named, but rather that those named are done so in order for them to be informed and have an opportunity to present their thoughts and other materials.
The suit is also not seeking to remove the 81-acre golf course restriction, said attorney Taffy Bagley.
Rezoning, issuing of building permits and other steps in the development process can’t begin until after the declaratory judgment.
If the declaratory judgment allows Avanta to move forward, the development and construction process could take about three years.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.