Retired Maj. Gen. Dana Pittard, 63, wasn’t born in El Paso, but he definitely considers himself to be from the Sun City.
After he was born in Japan, Pittard was brought to Fort Bliss at 6 months old by his parents – Robert, an officer in the U.S. Army, and Felicia, known better as Jackie, who was a project mathematician.
When Pittard was three, his family left El Paso for other postings, returning to Fort Bliss in 1969. It was there they remained, with Pittard attending school from fifth grade to graduating from Eastwood High School in 1977.
Pittard headed east to New York, where he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Pittard spent more than 30 years in the Army. Along the way, he returned to El Paso to take command of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division.
From 2010 to 2013, he oversaw one of the biggest expansions of a military installation since World War II as the federal government spent more than $6 billion to expand Fort Bliss. And, in 2014, he helped to direct the war on ISIS in Iraq and Syria as a deputy commander, something he recounted in his book, “Hunting the Caliphate.”
While at Fort Bliss, Pittard addressed a suicide crisis, implementing prevention reforms. Under his watch, the suicide rate dropped to the lowest among any major U.S. Army post worldwide. He retired from the Army in 2015.
El Paso Inc. recently caught up with Pittard, who is now an executive with Allison Transmission Inc. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are some excerpts from that conversation.
Q: What was it like being at Fort Bliss as a child?
It was my first memory of life. I have childhood memories from 2 or 3 years old. My first memories are of being on the post. I remember when the first hijackings in America (early 1960s) were taking place.
My mom and others were jumping on my slide to look at what was going on at the airport from the Van Horn housing area, because it was right near the airport.
Q: Did your time at Fort Bliss have any effect on you or encourage you to attend West Point?
No, but it may have made me want to be an Army officer one day. It was right before coming back to El Paso, while in the fourth grade, when I saw a July 1969 National Geographic, that I was inspired to become a general. One of the articles was about Dwight D. Eisenhower, and I saw this photo of him taken the day before D-Day with this big table, with big maps behind him, and I said, “I want to be that.”
My parents, to their credit, could have laughed and said there were only a handful of African Americans even graduating from West Point at that point, but they supported me. They said if you really work hard, we’re behind you. Of course, I regretted saying all that, because every time I ever messed up, they would say, “You’re not going to West Point if you do that.”
Q: What was it like to attend the military academy?
For a place that I wanted to go, you would have thought I would know more about it. It was a cultural shock in many ways.
There were several of us from El Paso at the same time, so that was kind of cool, but it was a cultural change. In El Paso, it was much more welcoming, and it didn’t seem to matter at the time what color you were in El Paso. It was more color conscious, I guess. That was different on a social level. The academics were tough, but I did just fine.
Q: What were your feelings when you were put in command of Fort Bliss?
My wife just mentioned that recently. She said that was one of the neatest days of our lives, to take command of Fort Bliss in my hometown of El Paso. High school, elementary school classmates, college classmates came from around the country to be there. People I knew throughout the Army, and just people who knew my parents and who I grew up with in El Paso were there.
I think it was July 10, 2010. There was a photo at the time of me and Maj. Gen. Howard Bromberg, who was the commander of Fort Bliss before me, with him looking in one direction and me looking in another smiling. It’s just a neat photo.
Q: What would you consider your greatest achievement as commander at Fort Bliss?
There were a number of things. There was the training area, bringing in realistic villages to the training area – having the Army’s first close-in, live-fire village outside of a combat training center. We were trying to take advantage of the fact that Fort Bliss had the largest training area in the Army. That was an achievement on the training side.
On the Fort Bliss base side, we tried to make it the most resilient community we possibly could. The first year I got there, Fort Bliss had so many suicides. In 2010, Fort Bliss had one of the highest suicide rates in the Army. By 2013, we not only had the lowest suicide rate in the Army but in the U.S. military. I am very proud of that, and it was a community effort.
We also worked to make the quality of life as high as possible. That’s where the shopping center at Fort Bliss came in. For a while there, 2012 to 2013, the place to be was Fort Bliss on Thursdays.
Increasing the level of fitness at Fort Bliss was an achievement, whether it was the new indoor pools – I went to D.C. myself, to the Pentagon, to make sure we got that approved – or tying fitness events we had on Fort Bliss to what was happening in El Paso overall. We even had the El Paso Marathon go through Fort Bliss. It was a way of melding Fort Bliss and El Paso together.
Overall, I would say the proudest achievement was making Fort Bliss the deployment platform of choice. We had the best training areas, and we were able to deploy troops and units that were prepared for combat.
Q: It was afterward that you were put in charge of fighting ISIS in Iraq, correct?
I was the deputy commander of U.S. Army Central. When ISIS attacked, I was already deployed and headquartered in Jordan and Kuwait. I moved to Baghdad, Iraq, and from there set up the initial headquarters that started the initial fighting against ISIS.
We were pushing back against ISIS in the early months, which was good. ISIS seemed like a juggernaut and seemed unstoppable, folks thought. Once we started the airstrikes and working with our special operations, and then getting the Iraqis to fight, we were able to put ISIS on the defensive.
For the most part, after 2014-15, the next three years, ISIS went on the defensive. We stopped their offensive capability.
Q: How would you describe the overall effort to fight ISIS in Iraq, and what kind of tactics were required to fight such an enemy?
ISIS was absolutely barbaric; they were beheading folks. They also were very complex and savvy – not only in their fighting but also in how they got their narrative out, which is something we also had to deal with. Every time we had a success against them on the battlefield, they would try to turn it by beheading a hostage.
Of course, the world news media jumped on the beheading of the hostages and didn’t sometimes realize that ISIS lost this town, this area, whatever. We knew, sadly, that every time we had a success, an American or western hostage would be killed. That weighed on us heavily.
ISIS, literally, kept doing that until they ran out of western hostages. ISIS was different from al Qaida. al Qaida used guerilla tactics in many ways, while ISIS took over territory and declared their Islamic state. We had respect for their fighting. Were they going to be defeated, yes, but we had respect for their fighting capabilities.
Q: What have you been doing since you retired from the military?
Quite a bit. I’ve been the vice president of Allison Transmission, which has its global headquarters in Indianapolis, and I’ve been doing that now for seven years. Allison is the No. 1 provider of transmission and propulsion solutions for heavy and medium vehicles throughout the world. About 90% of all school buses have Allison transmissions. I’m in charge of the defense products, so 80% of U.S. military vehicles have Allison transmissions in them. We’ve got defense products at 110 companies around the world. So that has kept me busy, traveling the world on business to make sure that we continue to grow.
Also, I have written a book, “Hunting the Caliphate,” which came out in 2019. I serve on a number of boards and do a lot of charity work, too.
I still do triathlons, so I stay in shape. I still work out every morning at 5 a.m. during the week. I’m definitely busy, and I’m still traveling, too, both for pleasure and business. At this point, I have been to 87 countries in the world. My goal is 100, so I still have 13 to go.
Q: What are some of your personal goals over the next few years?
Both of my sons are from El Paso. They graduated from Cathedral High School, and they both went to college. My oldest (Taylor) is married and my youngest (Jordan) gets married in October. I hope one day – not to push them – to play with the grandkids.
I have three or four books in my head that I want to write about different things that will keep me busy. I want to continue to do triathlons into my old age. I also want to give back to the community and stay active, because our country needs leadership in all walks – local, state and federal. I want to support emerging leaders who can help our country.
