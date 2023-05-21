New and ongoing construction projects are heating up with the upward creeping temperatures.
On all sides of the city, El Paso is dotted with roadwork, new building foundations, building overhauls and more, keeping the construction industry busy.
El Paso Inc. rounded up several construction projects from across the city. To add your suggestions, email sesanchez@elpasoinc.com.
UTEP Aerospace Center
A very large crane is parked near the corner of Hawthorne and Rim at UTEP, the future home of the university’s $80 million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center.
The project broke ground in August of 2022 and will include a four-story, 98,000-square-foot building.
The design will continue with the Bhutanese architectural style of the UTEP campus.
When completed, the building will house UTEP’s Aerospace Center and W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation. Sundt is constructing the project, and it is slated for completion in late 2025.
El Paso Water projects
Frontera Force main: The water utility has several projects impacting El Paso, including work along Doniphan near the Rio Grande Power Plant.
The Frontera Force main replacement project continues on Doniphan, after a major break in 2021 sent untreated wastewater into the Rio Grande.
El Paso Water is on phase two of the three-phase project, said Denise Parra, public affairs officer. The second phase is slated to wrap up in the summer.
“We don’t want to see another wastewater emergency like we did in 2021, and want to improve reliability,” Parra said.
Project work includes the replacement of a mile-long steel wastewater line with a 36-inch reinforced fiberglass line at a cost of about $10 million. Phase three will include the replacement of a 42-inch line.
Pipeline protection: Near the intersection of Lee Trevino and Vista Del Sol, El Paso Water crews are working on the first phase of replacing corrosion-prone water lines that cross gas lines. The five-phase project will address line crossings at multiple Eastside spots.
Other intersections will include Yarbrough and Kinross; Lee Trevino and Pebble Hills; and Yarbrough and Viscount.
The $10 million project is slated for completion in late 2024.
Water supply: On the far east side of Montana, El Paso Water is installing lines to tie the Rancho Real pump station to the reservoir part of the Eastside’s water supply.
Work includes installation of a 36-inch pipe and 42-inch line along Tim Floyd Street, and will include lane closures.
TxDOT
Work continues on major El Paso projects by the Texas Department of Transportation.
I-10 widening: Crews are working on a major widening of Interstate 10 from Mesa Street to the Texas-N.M. state line.
The 11-mile project costs about $173 million and is slated for completion in the second half of 2025.
Montana widening: The widening project on Montana near Global Reach continues to cause backups. TxDOT is adding lanes and frontage roads to Montana at a cost of about $144 million. The project is slated for completion in spring of 2024.
Retail projects
Mimco: The commercial real estate company has several projects around El Paso. Mimco is wrapping up work on two undisclosed restaurants in Horizon, and one at Woodrow Bean and Kenworthy in Northeast El Paso.
The company recently finished a Starbucks at 201 Americas and is wrapping up work on two buildings at 8825 North Loop. Mimco executives said the buildings are mostly leased. The company is also working on a new development near the Golden Corral on Mesa Street.
Eastlake Commons: Fast-growing Far East El Paso will soon get a new addition to the Eastlake Commons shopping center.
According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, work will begin on the $10.3 million phase three of Eastlake Commons.
The TDLR listing said the project will consist of a six-building shopping center. Construction is listed to start in August and be completed in May of 2023.
River Oaks Properties, which is building Eastlake Commons, is also adding to its West Towne Marketplace on the Westside.
Additions include a Cheddar’s and El Paso’s first Panera Bread, near the corner of Artcraft and North Desert Boulevard.
