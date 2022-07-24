Construction activity is buzzing in all parts of El Paso – from car dealerships to new schools. Here are some recent construction projects that have caught the eye of readers and El Pasoans.

Bravo Cadillac

Bravo Cadillac, 6555 Montana, is open during renovations.
Subaru El Paso

Subaru El Paso is renovating an existing showroom on Airway.
Work continues on the new Hoy Volkswagen dealership

Work continues on the new Hoy Volkswagen dealership on Viscount near Airway.
Harmony Charter Schools

Harmony Charter Schools will open a new high school in Far East El Paso.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.