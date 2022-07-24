Construction activity is buzzing in all parts of El Paso – from car dealerships to new schools. Here are some recent construction projects that have caught the eye of readers and El Pasoans.
Bravo Cadillac
There are a few car dealerships in El Paso that are making big changes to their showrooms and vehicle lots.
Bravo Cadillac, 6555 Montana, is undergoing renovations but is still open for business. Executives with Bravo were not immediately available for an interview last week.
According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, the project has an estimated cost of $6 million and includes renovations to the showroom and office on the first floors, as well as the offices on the second floor.
There will also be the addition of a conference room, offices, storage areas and emergency egress stairs.
Subaru El Paso
El Paso’s Subaru dealership is also undergoing some changes. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, the 30,000-square-foot project will include demolition and renovations and additions to an existing showroom at 1444 Airway, a former location of the Garcia Automotive Group.
The general manager of Subaru El Paso was not immediately available for an interview last week. According to the TDLR, the project is estimated to cost about $6 million.
Hoy Volkswagen El Paso
The Hoy Family Auto group is building a new car dealership at 7230 Viscount, near Airway. The new facility will be more than 21,000 square feet and has an estimated price tag of $1.8 million, according to the TDLR. The project is slated for completion at the end of 2022.
Harmony School of Science
Work has begun on a massive parcel of land at 1730 Joe Battle in Far East El Paso. Harmony, a Texas-based public charter school system, will construct a 94,000-square-foot high school, with a parking lot, playfield and landscaping.
The new high school is being built next to Harmony’s pre-K through 8th grade campus.
According to the TDLR, the project is estimated to cost $17 million and is slated for completion in mid-2023. The school is slated to open in August of 2023.
Road construction
It’s the Northwest side of town’s turn to get hit with roadwork.
The Texas Department of Transportation has begun work on Interstate 10 from the New Mexico state line to Mesa Street, for a total of about 11 miles.
The project has a price tag of $174.3 million and is slated to take about 3.5 years to complete.
There are currently eastbound freeway lane closures along the Vinton, Transmountain, Redd, Artcraft, Desert Boulevard North, Thorn and Mesa exits. The exits are still open. The road is lined with orange barrels and traffic can back up during peak hours.
TxDOT is widening I-10 in this stretch from four lanes to six to reduce bottlenecking.
The project is subject to overnight closures and emergency lane closures, with traffic detoured onto the frontage road or through other routes. The lane closures typically are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are also lane shifts to pay attention to.
In addition to more lanes, TxDOT will also work on urbanizing the frontage road from Loop 375 to Mesa Street, including the creation of a shared-use path. TxDOT will also create a new I-10 overpass at Los Mochis.
To stay informed on upcoming and emergency closures on I-10 and other TxDOT roads, follow the agency on Twitter @txdotelp.
Public safety bond projects
There are at least two high-visibility projects under construction related to the city’s $413 million 2019 public safety bond.
Work has begun on Fire Station No. 36, next to The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain hospital. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, the project has a price tag of $5.4 million.
The new fire station will serve the fast-growing Northwest side of El Paso and will include more than 12,000 square feet of space, including a living area with sleeping quarters, a kitchen, day room and bathrooms.
The project is slated for completion at the end of 2022, according to the TDLR.
Work has also begun on the El Paso Police Department’s Eastside Regional Command Center at 14301 Pebble Hills in Far East El Paso.
The new regional command center will feature 41,000 square feet of space and will serve Far East, which has seen substantial population growth in recent years.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422
