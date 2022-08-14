Steve Vasquez and his wife Ruby love do-it-yourself projects.
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, they used those skills to create a business by turning old horse trailers into mobile bars.
Bar and Tender started in February 2022 when the couple bought a horse trailer from money they saved. Vasquez said the idea came from his wife.
“We bought the horse trailer in Midland, Texas,” Vasquez said, “Ruby was already creating some concepts on how she wanted the bar to look. She wanted it to be a classy feel for your party or something to elevate the ambiance for an event.”
They called it The Shelby.
Vasquez said the name was inspired by a Netflix show called, “Peaky Blinders.”
“The main character is called Tommy Shelby,” he said. “The show takes place around that time in the 1920s or ’30s when prohibition hit. From that, we got the name.”
Vasquez said they want The Shelby to be an elegant and timeless part of any celebration or be a convenient resource for party planners.
“If you have something that’s more on the outskirts, like a ranch or a destination wedding, you have the full capability of the bar with lights, beer on tap and lighting. You’re still gonna get that same effect as if you were a real bar, but just on a smaller scale,” Vasquez said.
The Shelby has other uses, he said.
“We want people to know that it doesn’t have to be used as a bar. If someone wants to use it for cocktails, they can. But if they want to use it to display their desserts, they can do it too,” Vasquez said. “It really just depends on who rents the mobile bar.”
While the service does not provide drinks with the bar, Vasquez said there will be bartenders available to book as add-ons.
The couple recently bought another horse trailer and are looking to make it distinct from The Shelby.
“We still haven’t gotten over the design yet for this mobile bar, but that will probably start in the next few months. It’s going to be completely different from The Shelby. It will have its own name, its own identity and its own character,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said he is fortunate to be working with his wife.
“We’ve been married for 11 years. I’ve known her for 15 years. It just feels like I’m with my best friend,” he said. “I’m really lucky to be able to spend my time with her, work with her and collaborate with her.”
Bar and Tender begins accepting bookings for The Shelby on Monday. For more information, go to barandtendermobile.com.
